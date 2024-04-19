Join the Musical Journey of Punish As He Releases New Single ‘Son of God Satan’s Father’

San Jose, California Apr 18, 2024 (Issuewire.com) – Bringing back the true essence of Hip-hop, incredibly talented and versatile artist Punish has released a brand new song. With his artistic vision and unique ability to present a track in such a captivating way, he has elevated the genre to the next level with this newly released musical piece. ‘Son of God Satan’s Father’ is the name of the track which is now available on streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify. It is released under the label of Thug World/T.N.T.B.

The artist is not at all worried about getting famous or rich out of his music. This is the reason he started this independent record label and focuses more on bringing good quality music to people around the world. At the same time, he gives the message of never giving up to other independent artists while planning to drop new music in the coming months. ‘Son of God Satan’s Father’ is the prime example of a hip-hop track that brings back the authentic essence of the genre, while maintaining modernity in the order. Being an artist under an independent label, the artist did the writing, composing, and singing all on his own, further showcasing how capable and talented he was.

Starting right from the composition, the upbeat musical track is a node to true hip-hop, maintaining the bounce in each verse. On top of that, the lyrical game in the song is something that makes it enjoyable and influential. However, it is the zestful vocals of Punish that tie the elements all together. Listen to this track along with some of his previous releases like ‘Itz da Bull’, ‘Steelemoverde’, ‘Snake Shit’, ‘Rollin up Dirty’, etc. on Spotify, and Apple Music.

