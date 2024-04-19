General Device’s to Present Solution Suite at Michigan ENA 2024

Specifically, she will discuss and show all the ways that the GD Solution Suite, https://general-devices.com/gd-solution-suite/, improve coordination of emergency care by:

Enabling live, HIPAA-secure communications between EMS and hospital teams through sharing pictures, audio, video and live streaming

Providing alerts and notifications with real-time ETA tracking, and allowing 12-lead management from any monitor

Providing faster time-to-treatment and reducing throughput times

Improving quality assurance and metrics with D-Scribe X, https://general-devices.com/innovations/d-scribe/, the intelligence hub that enables automatic recording and reporting of case data

Providing telehealth for treat in place, alternate destination, and medical direction

Consolidating EMS communication including forms data, 12-leads, radio and phone calls

Cost Savings on activations, documentation and consolidation

Ease of use and adoption with simple touch-screen controls

Christine is excited to be at Michigan ENA 2024 to emergency nurses learn more about the communication solutions available to help improve their live-saving work.

Register to meet us there! https://connect.ena.org/mi/events/event-description?CalendarEventKey=32d8d6e6-3d41-4fa1-a629-0184e79a288f&CommunityKey=69a6e4c7-2098-4161-b5a5-2a55c667cb20&Home=%2fmi%2fhome

