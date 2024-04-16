Rohit Sharma & Prithvi Shaw: The Most Sought After Players in the IPL Knockouts

New Delhi, Delhi, India

Fanmojo.in, a fantasy sports venture where users can handpick their players, use their skill to play games, compete and win prize money has conducted a survey on how fantasy sports gaming is the new rage of the season.

The survey was conducted on 2,000 respondents with 1900 male and 100 female in the age group of 20 to 25. In order to get a wider perspective, the survey was conducted in the top metropolitan and tier II cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad and Jaipur. Tier 1 comprises 45% of the players followed by tier II and III at 36% and 19% respectively. It was observed that the players from tier 1 and tier 2 cities are familiar with the gaming apps/platforms. Owing to the ongoing IPL fever, the platform is noticing an influx of users from the tier 3 cities as well.

The primary reason for people to join fantasy sports is that it is legal unlike the sports betting apps and is a game of mere skills. It is the future of online gaming in the country and has already established its roots where more countries are anticipated to adapt to this concept. The player can win cash prizes every day and all the cash prizes won can be withdrawn very quickly.

According to the survey by FanMojo, 95 percent of men are fond of playing fantasy cricket while just 5 percent of women like to play the game online. 52% of the users belong to the age group of 25-34, whereas 33% of the users are aged between 20-24 and the rest all users are 35 years and above,

It is interesting to note that the top 5 preferred players for the online league are Virat Kohli (56%), Rohit Sharma (43%), C Gayle (38%), Prithvi Shaw (34%), Rahanee (32%). The experience of the player and the current performance in the IPL are the key factors which determine the selection made by the user. The average amount of money spent by a player in a league is around INR 150 and the player spends around an hour daily on the fantasy gaming platform.

Following are the most preferred players from the various franchises from the current season of IPL:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir

Mumbai Indians (MI) – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel

Delhi Capitals (DC) – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Morris, Shreyas Iyer

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) – K L Rahul, Chris Gayle, Ravichandran Ashwin

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Dinesh Karthik, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Ben Strokes

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SH) – David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan