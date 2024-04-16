Bidmii International Inc. Launches Protectmii: An Innovative Insurance Solution for Contractors

Bidmii partners with Intact to launch Protectmii, offering contractors robust insurance options and homeowners peace of mind.

Bidmii International Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of Protectmii, an innovative insurance product developed and underwritten by Intact Insurance that offers insurance for eligible contractors, and peace of mind for homeowners. Protectmii is set to redefine the industry, providing tangible value and trust within the home improvement and renovation industry.

Jon Christensen, CEO of Bidmii, proudly stated, “Protectmii is more than a product; it’s a revolution. Eligible contractors can now enjoy insurance for jobs that originated on Bidmii or that they facilitate using Bidmii’s robust quoting and payment tools, potentially saving thousands of dollars annually. At a time when costs are rising, the Protectmii logo will be recognized as a symbol of trust, delivering value to eligible contractors and comfort to homeowners.”

Protectmii includes:

Insurance for Contractors: A seamless insurance experience, providing insurance for eligible contractors working through Bidmii, including those using Bidmii’s quoting and payment system for their own jobs.

Trust and Comfort for Homeowners: The Protectmii logo on a contractor’s profile gives homeowners confidence and peace of mind in their choice of eligible contractors.

Liability Coverage: Protection for bodily injury and property damage, specifically designed for Bidmii’s unique contractor operations.

This innovative solution sets a new standard in the industry, offering tangible benefits and support to eligible contractors.

About Bidmii International Inc.

Bidmii is a Toronto-based tech start-up dedicated to revolutionising the home improvement industry by making it easy for homeowners to find contractors quickly and pay for their services securely. They provide an online marketplace where homeowners can easily search for contractors based on price, ratings, reviews and more. Their payment protection system ensures that customers receive the services they pay for, as well as access to an embedded financing solution. With Bidmii, home improvement projects are now easier and more affordable than ever.

For more information about Bidmii, please visit https://bidmii.com