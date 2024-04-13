Tickets on Sale Now for YMCA of Central New Mexico Annual Meeting

The community is welcome to join YMCA of Central New Mexico for their 2024 Annual Meeting and luncheon. Celebrate their proud past and learn about the road ahead. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at ymcacnm.org support. The Annual Meeting and luncheon will be held at Hotel Albuquerque on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM MT.

The YMCA of Central New Mexico, prides themselves on being a pillar in the community, serving all people and helping them pave their own road toward personal success. Doing so takes a dedicated group of volunteers, staff, and community supporters. Attendance will help pave the way for Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility.

YMCA of Central New Mexico works to inspire and motivate individuals and families to achieve their full potential. They do this by providing high-quality programs and services for youth development and healthy living.