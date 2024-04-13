Happiest Minds collaborates with ENERCON to drive sustainable wind energy solutions

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a ‘Born Digital . Born Agile’, Mindful IT Company, today announced the strategic collaboration with ENERCON, a leading wind energy technology company.

Happiest Minds has established its role as a long-term development partner in ENERCON’s pioneering efforts to expand onshore wind energy. To facilitate this journey, a distributed agile pod team has been set up to collaborate closely with their product owners, subject matter experts (SMEs), and local partners. Furthermore, Happiest Minds will focus on enhancing a specific product aimed at optimizing wind energy generation.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Product and Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Happiest Minds, said, “This partnership marks a significant stride toward fostering sustainable and climate-friendly industries. We have assembled a highly skilled team dedicated to supporting them every step of the way. Our digitally agile approach has been instrumental in securing this opportunity.”

Dr.-Ing. Michael Kersten Head PSS Management R&D of ENERCON, said, “Our aim is to supply reliable, low-cost green power to industries. We are excited to work with Happiest Minds in this endeavor due to their agility, enthusiasm for collaboration, and commitment to fostering a sustainable ecosystem.”