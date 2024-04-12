Japan – Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Acquires Approval in Principle (AiP) from Classification Society ClassNK for Ammonia Fuel Supply System (AFSS)

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co, Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has acquired Approval in Principle (AiP)(1) from the Japanese classification society ClassNK for an ammonia fuel supply system (AFSS) for the “X-DF-A,” a large, low-speed 2-stroke ammonia-fueled engine under development by WinGD, a Swiss designer and licensor of large marine engines. The AiP presentation ceremony took place today at “Sea Japan 2024” International Maritime Exhibition and Conference at Tokyo Big Sight.

AiP Presentation Ceremony (From right: Mr. Dominik Schneiter, CEO, WinGD Mr. Shin Ueda, President & CEO, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Mr. Masaki Matsunaga, Executive Vice President / Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division, ClassNK)

In June 2023 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and WinGD concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to undertake joint technical studies on an AFSS, aiming to contribute to the achievement of a new target set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the global maritime industry by or around 2050(2). The joint studies resulted in finalization in February 2024 of the basic design for an AFSS for the “X-DF-A” engine under development by WinGD(3). The AiP was acquired together with approval of a new ammonia gas abatement system (AGAS), and now technical studies will go forward with WinGD toward commercialization.

Because ammonia emits no CO2 when combusted, it is attracting attention today as a fuel with the potential to contribute significantly to reducing GHG emissions in the maritime industry, and it is expected to be utilized in the future as a source of stable, clean energy. Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to develop marine ammonia handling systems, including fuel supply systems for ammonia combustion systems for the X-DF-A and other engines, as well as various ammonia gas abatement system systems. In addition, by proposing the design and engineering of ammonia-fueled ships and onboard plants – comprising multiple ammonia-fueled combustion systems such as main engines, power generation engines, and boilers – Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will promote decarbonization of the maritime industry toward realizing a carbon-neutral society, and also contribute to reduction of environmental impacts on a global scale.

(1) Approval in Principle (AiP) indicates that a certification body has reviewed the basic design and confirmed that it meets the technical requirements and standards for safety. Inspection of this system was conducted based on ClassNK’s “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels.”

(2) For more information on the MOU signed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and WinGD, see the following press release. https://www.mhi.com/news/230605.html

(3) For more information on the finalization of the basic design of the AFSS for WinGD’s marine engine, see the following press release: https://www.mhi.com/news/24022203.html About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

