Hong Kong – Government establishes Working Group on Patriotic Education

Government establishes Working Group on Patriotic Education ***********************************************************



The Government announced today (April 8) the establishment of the Working Group on Patriotic Education under the Constitution and Basic Law Promotion Steering Committee (CBLPSC). The Working Group will co-ordinate the work of government departments and non-governmental organisations in taking forward patriotic education and dovetailing with the Patriotic Education Law of the People’s Republic of China, with a view to enhancing education on our country’s history, culture and current affairs on different fronts, promoting patriotism and ensuring its continuity from generation to generation.



The Chief Executive announced in the Policy Address last year that patriotic education would be rolled out to enhance national identity and appreciation of the richness and beauty of the traditional Chinese culture among the people of Hong Kong, laying a good foundation for national unity and solidarity, and that patriotic education would be integrated into the education system of the city. A Working Group on Patriotic Education would be established under the CBLPSC led by the Chief Secretary for Administration.



The Chairman of the CBLPSC and the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, said, “Patriotic education is rich in content, covering the history, culture, traditions and values, and symbols and signs of our country. It focuses on cultivating national awareness and sense of civic responsibility among all citizens. Also, promotion of patriotic education can be conducted in a diversified manner. In addition to the all-out promotional effort of the Government, the active participation of all sectors in society is integral. The membership of the Working Group on Patriotic Education comprises the relevant Directors of Bureaux and Heads of Departments and leaders from the relevant sectors of society. To assist the CBLSPC in taking forward patriotic education in an all-round manner, the Working Group will focus efforts on four aspects, namely school education; local community; history, politics, economy and culture; and media publicity.”



“I firmly believe that the Working Group on Patriotic Education will adopt a holistic and far-sighted approach, taking into account both the current situation and the relevant contents of the Patriotic Education Law of the People’s Republic of China, to tendering advice and suggestions to the CBLPSC on how best to combine efforts of the Government and the community in enhancing the awareness and sense of patriotism among the people of Hong Kong. I sincerely look forward to working with all members of the Working Group to integrate patriotic education with national security education and Chinese culture education, take forward promotions at school and community levels, and make good use of various media platforms for publicity purposes,” he added.



The terms of reference of the Working Group on Patriotic Education are as follows:



1. To assist in formulating the overall plan and strategy for promoting patriotic education in Hong Kong, and to report to the CBLPSC and seek its steering regularly;



2. To monitor, evaluate and review, having regard to the actual circumstances, the implementation of various patriotic education initiatives undertaken according to the established strategy, and to report on the progress to the CBLPSC in a timely manner;



3. To facilitate co-ordination and co-operation between government departments and non-governmental organisations in promoting patriotic education; and



4. To consider and handle other matters relating to the promotion of patriotic education as appropriate.

The membership of the Working Group on Patriotic Education is as follows:



Convenor

————

Ms Starry Lee Wai-king



Non-official members

————————–

Mr Stanley Choi Tak-shing

Professor Gu Min-kang

Mr Kwok Wing-keung

Ms Cally Kwong Mei-wan

Professor Lau Chi-pang

Mr Lee Luen-fai

Mr James Li Tsz-shu

Ms Melissa Kaye Pang

Mr Henry Tong Sau-chai

Mr Wong Kam-leung

Ms Connie Wong Wai-ching

Mr Yang Yong



Official members

——————–

Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs

Secretary for the Civil Service

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism

Secretary for Education

Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs

Secretary for Security

Director of Home Affairs

Director of Information Services

Director of Leisure and Cultural Services

Director-General of Trade and Industry

Solicitor General