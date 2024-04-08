Debbie S Blankenship’s “The Magic Stones and the Big, Black, Hairy Thing in the Woods” A Woodsy Adventure Revealed

Houston, TX – WEBWIRE – Sunday, April 7, 2024

Author Debbie Stieg Blankenship, a Wisconsin native now residing in Southern Illinois, brings forth a magical tale in her book, The Magic Stones and The Big, Black, Hairy Thing in the Woods. Her proximity to her grandchildren and her rural surroundings serves as a wellspring of inspiration for this unique blend of adventure and fantasy.

The Magic Stones takes the readers into a thrilling tale where a group of youngsters, led by the courageous Reaghan, harnesses extraordinary abilities bestowed upon them by ancient stones. The forest becomes a stage for a cunning game of evasion, as the children outwit hunters using their newfound powers. The author paints a vivid picture of the tension, excitement, and camaraderie that ensue, leaving readers on the edge of their seats.

She subtly weaves a deeper purpose into the narrative, revealing that the powers granted by the magic stones are meant for the protection of gentle woodland beings, the Sasquatch. Quoting an excerpt from the book: Through the years, we were able to help them using the stones. They are very gentle, kind beings. This underlying theme adds a layer of meaning to the adventure, inviting readers to reflect on the importance of empathy, kindness, and stewardship of the environment.

As readers look into The Magic Stones, they encounter important life lessons cleverly embedded in the story. The ability to overcome challenges, work as a team, and protect those who cannot protect themselves reflects the wisdom passed down through generations. She masterfully integrates these lessons into the center of the narrative, providing readers with more than just an adrenaline-pumping adventure.

The Magic Stones and The Big, Black, Hairy Thing in the Woods is a compelling journey that beckons readers to experience the enchantment of the forest, the thrill of discovery, and the warmth of newfound friendships. With Debbie Blankenships seamless storytelling, readers are sure to be captivated from the first page to the last.

Dont miss the chance to discover the magical world crafted by Debbie S Blankenship. To begin this extraordinary adventure, secure your copy of The Magic Stones today.

Visit amazon.com for a sneak peek into the woods and a glimpse of the wonders that await. Let Blankenships words transport you to a realm where mystery, courage, and friendship collide.

About the Author:

Debbie Stieg Blankenship was born and raised in Oshkosh Wisconsin, and is now residing in Southern Illinois with her husband. She has the great pleasure of living across the street from three of her grandchildren, and only 35 minutes from the other two.

Her first book, Gone, came to her after doing a study of Revelation, wondering what the world would look like in the Midwest after it occurred. She is currently working on a second book to this series.

Her second book, The Magic Stones and the Big, Black, Hairy thing in the Woods, came from a story her uncle Joe used to tell her children, and she wrote the story using her 5 grandchildren as the main characters. Look for additional books about The Magic Stones.

The Magic Stones: The Big, Black, Hairy Thing in the Woods

ASIN : B0BRC34NL8

Publisher : Independently published (29 December 2022)

Language : English

Paperback : 100 pages

ISBN-13 : 979-8359753784

Dimensions : 12.7 x 0.58 x 20.32 cm