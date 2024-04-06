HIM Professionals Invited to Make Their Voice Heard

To complete the 2024 HIM Professional Census, click here.

It is an exciting and challenging time to be an HIM professional, said Susan Pepple, President of Libman Education. This years Census focuses on the opportunities for employers to realize the critical value HIM Professionals bring to their organization as they deploy their unique skills in new and expanded ways. The impact of artificial intelligence, the value of credentials, and the importance of quality data to support organizational decision-making will shape the changing nature of the HIM professionals job as we move into the future.

The 2024 HIM Professional Census includes questions for year-over-year comparison as well as new topics of emerging importance:

– Salaries and benefits

– Performance metrics and how they are used by organizations

– Training modalities and sources for workforce skills development

– Impact of disruptive technologies include artificial intelligence (AI)

– Anticipating and planning for ICD-11

– Demand for enhanced skills including complex coding, data analytics, auditing, CDI, and HCCs

HIM Professional Census results are compiled into a presentation with information useful for HIM professionals in all settings and all levels of responsibility. Over 1400 HIM professionals participated in the 2023 Census.

To see last years results, click here.

ABOUT LIBMAN EDUCATION

For over a decade, Libman Education has been recognized as the trusted resource providing workforce-ready training on Medical Record Coding for individual HIM professionals and their employers. Libman Education offers a catalog of over 60 proprietary online training titles and courses written by other education providers carefully selected and curated to be the best. More than 12,000 persons enroll annually in Libman Educations WebinarPlus self-paced online courses written by leading industry experts. Our focus is on coding from beginner to advanced (ICD-10-CM, ICD-10-PCS, CPT), as well as coding credential prep (both AHIMA and AAPC), and other topics where in-depth specialized knowledge of relevant coding systems and their application is essential (Auditing, CDI, HCCs, Reimbursement, Interventional Radiology & Cardiovascular Surgery, Long Term Acute Care, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Health, Inpatient Rehabilitation, ProFee, and Pediatrics). www.libmaneducation.com

