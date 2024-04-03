Newly-announced Elevated Corridor in Hyderabad to Boost Ecosystem and Economy; Pushes the Accelerator for Three-phased Genome Valley: Rx Propellant

Welcoming the announcement of the much-awaited elevated corridor earlier this month, Rx Propellant, India’s leading life sciences infrastructure platform and a major developer in the city’s Genome Valley, has said that this will accelerate holistic development of the suburban Hyderabad that in turn will benefit the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including life sciences companies.

“We welcome the futuristic and well thought out development plan for Genome Valley and surrounding areas initiated through this elevated corridor. It is going to boost intra-state and inter-state connectivity significantly to districts of Karimnagar and Mancherial as well as cities like Nagpur in Maharashtra. The project will also act as an essential for all-round development including residences, schools and higher education institutions, commercial properties, recreation facilities and hospitality outlets. By designating a 25-km radius as “Pollution Free Zone”, Genome Valley is well-suited for a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle. The announcement highlights the possibilities in the scale of development that can happen when both state and central governments work towards it,” says Mr Vishal Goel, Managing Director, Rx Propellant.

In the month of March, the Ministry of Defence has approved the construction of elevated corridors across defence territory in Hyderabad, marking a significant step forward in transportation infrastructure development. The clearance came after eight years of pending requests and negotiations and will yield a significant positive impact on all three phases of Genome Valley, located across the suburbs of Turakapally, Shamirpet, Medchal, Uppal, Patancheru, Jeedimetla, Gachibowli and Keesara. The corridors are poised to further promote faster movement on critical routes such as the Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway and the Hyderabad-Karimnagar Rajiv Highway.

The approved project encompasses two major corridors, each strategically designed to alleviate congestion and streamline traffic flow along key routes. Corridor 1 spans 18.30 kilometres from Paradise Junction near Kandlakoya to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Nagpur Highway (NH-44). Out of this stretch, 12.68 km will be constructed as a six-lane elevated corridor with exits and entrances at critical points. Additionally, plans have been developed for a double-decker corridor to suit future metro extension projects. Corridor 2, on the other hand, will be a 11.30-kilometre long, six-lane elevated.

Milind Ravi, CEO, Rx Propellant says that the corridor will significantly ease supply chain bottlenecks for the life sciences companies in Genome Valley, India’s first organized cluster for Life Sciences R&D and Clean Manufacturing activities. “As a new-age life sciences facilitator, we are well aware of the needs of pharmaceutical and biotech companies who are increasingly making India their home. We have been developing and delivering world-class infrastructure to promote this growth. However, suboptimal connectivity and absence of residential and other related facilities was forcing companies to provide transport services to nearly 15,000 scientific and technical professionals to and from Hyderabad city. While this increases the travel time for people, it adds to the expenses of the companies. Better connectivity with the elevated corridor will also improve their supply chain and access to talent pool of skilled professionals: it reduces travel time by 75 per cent,” he says.

“This landmark approval underscores the commitment of authorities all levels to prioritize infrastructure development and address pressing urban challenges. Rapid execution of these corridors will transform Hyderabad’s transport landscape and strengthen its position as a dynamic hub for life sciences players from all over the world. We are hopeful that the announcement will speed up additional developments such as higher education institutions, recreation areas, and residences in the coming days to continue the growth streak,” says Vishal Goel, Managing Director, Rx Propellant.