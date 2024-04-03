Empowering Dreams: Avaada Foundation’s Summer Camp for Rural Youth

Avaada Foundation, the welfare arm of Avaada group, is delighted to announce the launch of its unique initiative – Avaada Foundation’s Summer Camp, scheduled from April 5th to April 20th, aimed at fostering the holistic development of rural youth and local communities.

Avaada Foundation, a non-profit organization, has been bringing positive transformations in the lives of citizens of the Prime Minister’s adopted village, Jayapur and Nagepur through education, women empowerment, healthcare, environmental conservation and rural electrification for the past 8 years.

Continuing the positive impact, this special program by Avaada Foundation is tailored to nurture the potential of the youth in Nagepur and engage 20 neighboring villages, offering a diverse range of activities completely free of charge. The Summer Camp is thoughtfully curated to cater to rural youth, homemakers, and local communities, ensuring inclusive participation for all. Featuring a variety of activities including sports, arts, and educational contests, the initiative aims to engage over 500 youth and approximately 2,000 students through the “Bal Pratibha Education Competition”, providing them with opportunities typically available in urban areas.

Highlights of the Summer Camp Program:

Sports Activities: Cricket, Kusti, Kabaddi, Badminton (for boys & girls), and more.

Other Competitions: Drawing, On-the-spot speech, Storytelling, Public speaking competitions (for both boys and girls), Folk songs such as Kajari/Jhumar, folk dance, etc.

Educational Competition: Bal Pratibha Sanman, spanning from class 6th to 12th, with prizes including Ranger Cycles, Pressure Cooker, Iron, School bag, Water Colour, Geometry Box, Glass set, Lunch box, etc.

Awards & Recognition: Cash Prizes, Mementos, medals, certificates, Avaada Foundation T-shirts, and more for winners.

We strongly believe that empowering our youth through such initiatives is crucial for their holistic growth, fostering the spirit of harmony and a strong collective consciousness for nation-building. We invite you to join us in this initiative and extend your support to the youth of Nagepur and neighboring villages as they strive to reach their fullest potential.

Unique Features: The Summer Camp introduced by Avaada Foundation is truly unique and a first-of-its-kind initiative in rural India. It presents a groundbreaking opportunity to provide a platform for rural youth to showcase their talents and get recognition. Unlike summer camps at urban cities and schools, which are often associated with privileged class and communities, our program is inclusive and accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic background.

One of the key aspects that sets our Summer Camp apart is its focus on engaging and empowering rural women, particularly homemakers. By encouraging their participation, we aim to revive the folk songs of rural women and instill a sense of pride in their folk culture.

By extending this opportunity to rural communities, we aim to make everyone feel special and valued, while also celebrating and preserving our rich cultural diversity.

In essence, our Summer Camp is not just an event; it’s a transformative experience that uplifts and empowers rural communities, offering them a chance to showcase their talents and celebrate their unique identity.