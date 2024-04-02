Gesund.ai Named to the 2024 CB Insights AI 100 List

New York, NY – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, April 2, 2024

CB Insights today named Gesund.ai to its eighth-annual AI 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private AI companies of 2024.

AI is taking off at lightning speed, and its not just big tech companies at the forefront of it, said Deepashri Varadharajan, director of AI research at CB Insights. Our AI 100 winners many of them early stage startups, some with very small teams are pushing the boundaries of AI in everything from game development and battery design to agentic AI systems.

Regulatory tailwinds coming from many directions are putting AI validation under an international spotlight, signaling an end to the Wild West era of AI in healthcare. We are thrilled to have received this level of recognition as a young organization developing the mission-critical infrastructure, equipped with the necessary tools and guardrails to protect and serve all AI stakeholders in the ecosystem, from patients and health systems to government agencies and technology developers, asserted Dr. Enes Hosgor, CEO and founder of Gesund.ai.

The 100 winners were chosen based on several factors, including CB Insights data on deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, patent activity, and proprietary Mosaic Scores. We also analyzed CB Insights exclusive interviews with software buyers and dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups.

Gesund.ai is spearheading a groundbreaking era in medical AI, akin to the transformative impact of electricity. Our core objective is to establish a robust infrastructure that ensures the safety, effectiveness, and accessibility of AI in healthcare.

Central to our approach is a rigorous AI validation process, facilitating reliability and regulatory compliance. With our healthcare-tailored and AI-native platform and strategic partnerships, including data custodians and expert physician annotators, we ensure precision and adherence to industry and regulatory standards.

This year, Gesund.ai has achieved remarkable milestones, including selection for the CancerX Accelerator, a part of the White House moonshot initiative; and joining prestigious organizations like the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium under NIST and the U.S. Department of Commerce; and VALID AI, a collaborative comprising prominent health systems driving the adoption of responsible AI in healthcare. Our international expansion, crucial to our AI assurance network, is exemplified by our partnership with Trillium Health Partners based in Canada, further cementing our commitment to global impact.

As leaders in responsible AI, Gesund.ai remains steadfast in our mission to revolutionize healthcare through cutting-edge technology and unwavering excellence.

