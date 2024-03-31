AscendancY Esports Team Participates in First Ever Exhibition Match at The Gateway Family YMCA

For the first time, The Gateway Family YMCA and the Loyalty Foundation held an exhibition match between 2 new Esports program teams, The AscendancY at The Gateway Family YMCA in Elizabeth, NJ and The Circuits, at the Newark School of Data Science & Information Technology.

“We are very proud of our Esports Team and their dedication to the sport, and to their teammates,” stated Melynda A. Disla, President/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are especially thankful to our partner The Loyalty Foundation for assisting us in making this possible.”’

The goal of the exhibition match was to provide a competitive scrimmage between the two new teams, maximizing participation among all e-athletes, encouraging teamwork and supporting communication. Events included a full-team warm up, Freestyle Matches, a Captain’s Match and culminated in a Showcase Match – the main event where each team fielded their best trio in a best of series.

“The match was a total success, participants and spectators really enjoyed themselves,” shared Rafael Cano, Director of Healthy Living, The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch.

The AscendancY Esports Team at The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch is a competitive video gaming league for individuals in grades 7-12 with a passion and commitment to weekly practice sessions and competitions. Individuals interested in trying out for the competitive team or non-competitive roles should contact Rafael Cano at 908-355-9622 or rcano@tgfymca.org.

The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services for all. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.

For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch at 908-355-9622.