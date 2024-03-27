CTA Construction Managers Celebrates Groundbreaking for Lincoln-Eliot Elementary School

CTA Construction Managers was awarded the contract for the 94,000 square foot school campus in Newton, MA. The project includes renovating an existing structure, once part of Aquinas College, and construction of a new addition.

The team at CTA along with architectural firm Arrowsteet, Owner’s Project Management firm Hill-LiRo, city officials, and members of the community recently celebrated moving into the construction phase of the project at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Building demolition work was recently completed, and we are finishing up interior abatement and interior demolition work,” said Jeff Hazelwood, Principal, CTA Construction. “We will be starting site work and foundations for the new addition very soon” he continued.

“The project will deliver renovations and additions to the former Aquinas College building and allow the City to relocate the Lincoln Eliot Elementary School,” said Vivian Varbedian, Vice President at Hill-LiRo. “This project allows this city to address its population growth, replace end-of-life building systems, and create safe, inviting, and state of the art learning environments for its students,” she added.

“The original building was constructed in 1965 and was ready for dramatic improvements after the City acquired the property in 2015. Our team was excited to collaborate with the Newton School Department and the OPM to transform the structure into a modern, state-of-the-art elementary school while meeting the City’s ambitious sustainability and energy efficiency goals.” said Larry Spang, Partner and Project Director from Arrowstreet.

“We are very happy to be moving forward at a rapid pace,” said Josh Morse, Public Buildings Commissioner for the City of Newton. “Newton’s vibrant and growing community will benefit greatly from the project, which addresses aging and crowded facility issues at Lincoln-Eliot,” he continued.

This will be the 47th large-scale school construction project CTA Construction Managers has built in Massachusetts. The new school complex is scheduled to be completed during the 2025-2026 academic year. CTA Construction Managers and Arrowstreet previously worked together on The Ben Franklin Classical Charter School, which won the prestigious Honor Award from the American Institute of Architects.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction’s portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/