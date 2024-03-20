Bridging Business Digitally: Top B2B Websites to Win WebAward

The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best B2B Websites in the world as part of their 28th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.WebAward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 90 industries, including business to business, based on the seven criteria of a successful Web site. The deadline for B2B web sites to enter to be judged is May 31, 2024.

“B2B websites hold a pivotal role across numerous industries,” remarked William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Within the B2B sector, a website acts as a potent instrument for lead generation, fostering relationships, and facilitating transactions. These websites cater to the specialized technical requirements of their business clientele, often serving as a hub for industry insights and detailed product data. The WebAward Competition offers a distinct stage for web development agencies and entities behind these B2B sites to demonstrate their prowess in enhancing business expansion through innovative and effective web solutions.”

Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the advertising category is judged against other advertising entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.

Here are the past Best B2B WebAward winners:

2023 – LFI for CEIBO

2022 – PwC for Tech Effect

2021 – Forcepoint for Forcepoint.com: Driving Lead Gen and Conversion by Humanizing the Cyber-Security Experience

2020 – Vital for PLT HEALTH

2019 – WSI for ISI Crunch

2018 – Top Spot Marketing for ALBIN PUMP USA Website

2017 – Nebo for Buy-Rite Beauty Redesign

2016 – Merrill Corporation for Merrill Corporation Website Redesign

2015 – Red Hat for Red Hat Website

2014 – Property Solutions for Property Solutions Summit

2013 – Flightpath for TransitChek Website

2012 – Imprivata for Imprivata Corporate Website

2011 – Blue Fountain Media for Blue Fountain Media Website

2010 – Zer0 to 5ive for Airclic Website

2009 – Eden Springs Europe SA for Eden Springs UK

2008 – Risdall Advertising Agency for The Occasions Group – Stratford Hall division

2007 – IQ Interactive for UPS Whiteboard

2006 – Luckie and Company- Interactive for Bottlerocket Post

2005 – WORX Multimedia Consulting GmbH for Signity – Inspiration, Innovation, Information

2004 – Universal Studios CPG for Universal Studios Consumer Products Group

All B2B Website entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.

Winners of a WebAward in the B2B category will also receive:

· A limited-edition Commemorative NFT

· Increased visibility for their company

· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

· Social media posts for your company and personal feeds

· A highlight for your resume.

· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers

· Unlimited bragging rights

B2B Websites wishing to be considered for the Best B2B Website can submit their website for consideration at WebAward.org.

About the WebAwards

The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.