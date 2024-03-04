Indian Street Premier League unveils schedule ahead of electrifying inaugural season

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament to be played inside a stadium, set to take place within the iconic confines of the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Mumbai, is poised to launch its inaugural edition from March 6th to March 15th, 2024. ISPL is delighted to unveil the highly-anticipated fixtures for this cricket extravaganza, with tickets now available on BookMyShow. The inaugural festivities will commence with an exuberant opening ceremony, featuring thrilling performances to kick-start the cricket carnival. Book Your Tickets now! Click the link for more info- Tickets of ISPL LIVE ON BOOK MY SHOW.

In a commendable effort to support their unique initiative, the “101 Scholarship” by ISPL offers an invaluable chance for golden ticket holders to win a scholarship worth Rs. 1 Lakh. To fuel the excitement, a special ‘Exhibition Match’ has been arranged, featuring the legendary Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar’s Master XI squaring off against Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi XI. ISPL aims to be a catalyst for change with its motto “Apne Sapnon Ko Jeene Ka Time Aa Gaya Hai”, underscoring its commitment to making a meaningful impact on people’s lives. The exhibition match will witness the presence of team owners including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ram Charan, Suriya, and Hrithik Roshan, along with other esteemed celebrities, all geared up to don the cricketing attire for an exhilarating encounter starting from 5:30 PM onwards.

The exhibition match, pitting Khiladi 11 (Actors & Celebrities) vs Masters 11 (Cricketers) , will set the stage for the thrilling action to follow. The teams will be decided on the spot by gully choosing method by the team captains. Few list of players for “Exhibition Match”, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Munaf Patel, Kunal Khemu, Irfan Pathan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Yusuf Pathan, Prateik Babbar, Praveen kumar, Ram Charan, Naman Ojha, Suriya, Stuart Binny, Gaurav Taneja, Suresh Raina, Elvish Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyaz Aly and Robin Uthappa. The tournament opener between Srinagar Ke Veer and Majhi Mumbai will commence at 7:30 PM, promising an enthralling start to the cricketing extravaganza. The grand opening ceremony promises an electrifying musical festival, featuring live performances, captivating drone shows, stunning laser displays, and DJ Chetas spinning the latest beats. This groundbreaking fusion of cricketing excellence and entertainment extravagance underscores ISPL’s commitment to redefining the sports entertainment experience.

Sachin Tendulkar, Core Committee Member, ISPL, said, “It is with great enthusiasm that we announce the official schedule of the Indian Street Premier League. The inaugural season promises to be an exciting blend of cricketing talent and entertainment. We extend a warm invitation to everyone to join us and witness this unique cricketing extravaganza.”

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, ISPL, said, “As we announce the schedule for ISPL, we are delighted to invite cricket enthusiasts to be part of this pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament. The electrifying atmosphere of Mumbai will undoubtedly enhance the overall experience. We look forward to your presence as we celebrate the spirit of the game.”

Amol Kale, Core Committee Member, ISPL, said, “ISPL is not just a cricket tournament; it is a celebration of the sport in its most dynamic form. Today, we release the much-anticipated schedule, and we extend our cordial invitation to all cricket lovers. Join us in making the inaugural season a memorable and thrilling experience.”

Suraj Samat, Commissioner, ISPL, said, “This cricket extravaganza promises a unique blend of skill and entertainment. As we kick off with a grand opening ceremony on March 6th, we invite everyone to be part of this historic moment. Your presence will undoubtedly contribute to the success of inaugural season of ISPL.”

About the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL):

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament to be played inside a stadium, is gearing up for its inaugural edition from March 6th to March 15th, 2024. This season, Mumbai will be the epicentre of new-age cricket entertainment, featuring six competitive teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar. ISPL ignites fresh anticipation among cricket fans across the nation, coming after a spectacular line-up of celebrity superstars taking up the mantle as team owners – Amitabh Bachchan (Mumbai), Akshay Kumar (Srinagar), Hrithik Roshan (Bengaluru), Suriya (Chennai), Ram Charan (Hyderabad) and Saif & Kareena (Kolkata). The ISPL aims to redefine the sports entertainment landscape with this unprecedented fusion.

ISPL Season 1 Schedule: