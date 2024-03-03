Toronto FC acquire Midfielder Matty Longstaff

WEBWIRE – Friday, March 1, 2024

Toronto FC Communications

Toronto FC announced that the club has signed midfielder Matty Longstaff to a two-year contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. Longstaff will be added to the roster pending the receipt of his medicals and the International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Im thrilled to welcome Matty to our squad, said Toronto FC Head Coach John Herdman. His Premier League experience and dynamic playing style will add depth to our midfield and complement our tactical blueprint.

Longstaff, 23, joins Toronto FC after spending the past four seasons at English club Newcastle United, where he appeared in 20 matches, including 14 Premier League appearances. He registered his first goal for the Magpies when he scored the winner against Manchester United on his Premier League debut on October 6, 2019. The low strike from outside the box was voted as the Premier League Goal of the Month, and it marked the first time a player won a Premier League Goal of the Month award with a goal on their debut day since August 2016. The Rotherham, England native began his career in his home country at Newcastle United, coming through the ranks and making his professional debut as a 19-year-old when he started in the Carabao Cup against Leicester City on August 28, 2019.

During his time with Newcastle, the midfielder was sent on three different loan spells. In August 2021, Longstaff joined Scottish club Aberdeen FC on loan before moving to EFL League Two side Mansfield Town in January 2022, making a combined 23 appearances for the two clubs. Longstaff also spent time on a short-term loan with Colchester United of the EFL League Two, where he made 10 combined appearances in 2022.

Internationally, Longstaff has represented England at the youth level and made two appearances for England U20 team, including his debut against Portugal U20 on November 14, 2019.

MATTY LONGSTAFF

Position: Midfielder

Height: 57

Weight: 155 lbs.

Birthdate: March 21, 2000 (Age 23)

Birthplace: Rotherham, England

Nationality: English

Last Club: Newcastle United

Toronto FC Communications -@TorontoFCMR

