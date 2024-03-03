Newtowne Hyperbarics is Offering Discounted Pricing on Hyperbaric Chambers

Newtowne Hyperbarics is the largest factory retailer for home hyperbaric chambers and the only US manufacturer that produces the entire chamber in-house. This company is known for its durable home chambers and exceptional customer service.

Newtowne is currently offering several chambers at discounted prices that have been blemished during the manufacturing process. Included in the offerings are a few lightly used chambers with even more discounts. Customers can save hundreds of dollars on these new and used chambers. All chambers, new or used, come with new mattresses, hoses, and oxygen supplies as well as Newtowne’s full 2 year warranty.

Interested customers can contact their factory or one of the Newtowne Hyperbarics distributors for more information.