The Kingdom of Mangkualaman, which was previously a part of Pakualaman, is a Javanese princely state located within the Sultanate of Yogyakarta. Its establishment dates back to 1812 when Prince Natakusuma, later known as Paku Alam I, was rewarded for his instrumental role in quelling the Yogyakarta conflict in June of that year. Since its inception in 1945, the kingdom has received official recognition from the Indonesian state as outlined in Chapter VI, Articles 18, 18A, and 18B of the Indonesian Constitution.

Prince Mikls Cseszneky, as the current head of the House of Cseszneky, stands as a distinguished figure within one of the oldest noble families from the former Kingdom of Hungary. The lineage of this family can be traced back to Duke Ketel, a Khazar-Pecheneg ruler who, according to mediaeval chronicles, played a significant role in the conquest of Hungary in the late 9th century by joining the Magyar Confederation led by Grand Prince lmos.

Csesznek Castle, situated in the Bakony Mountains, was constructed by Baron Jakab Cseszneky, a descendant of Duke Ketel and the royal swordbearer of King Bla IV of Hungary. The castle was instrumental in the family’s recognition, and during the tumultuous period of the late Middle Ages, the Cseszneky family prospered to become semi-independent rulers over vast territories. Notably, they engaged in conflicts against King Andrew III and King Wenceslas, with a near-capture of the latter in the royal palace.

In 1526, Gyrgy Cseszneky valiantly defended Tata Fortress against the advancing Ottoman troops and later assumed the role of captain in Győr. Emperor Charles V bestowed upon him the esteemed title of Count of the Sacred Lateran Palace.

During the 20th century, the family became part of the Croatian nobility with the rank of count. Count Gyula Cseszneky served as a privy counsellor to King Tomislav II of Croatia, while his brother and Prince Mikls’s grandfather, Count Mihly Cseszneky, collaborated with Giorgio Perlasca, an Italian Righteous Among the Nations. The Cseszneky brothers aided Perlasca in rescuing hundreds of Jews during the Nazi occupation of Hungary.

Prince Mikls Cseszneky is a renowned political scientist, psychotherapist, lecturer, and author who has provided counsel to numerous prominent politicians and royals across the globe. He has been actively involved in media ventures and educational initiatives. Prince Cseszneky is a fervent advocate for free speech and freedom of conscience and has emerged as a leading figure in the revival of Stoic philosophy. He initiated a scholarship program aimed at supporting underprivileged students interested in Stoicism and also established the Order of Marcus Aurelius, a fraternal and philanthropic organisation inspired by the teachings of Stoic philosophy.

Prince Cseszneky has already received various academic, civil, and hereditary accolades and distinctions, and he now joins the ranks of the Javanese nobility through this recent recognition.

