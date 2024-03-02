Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes eggs of suspected scheduled endangered bird species (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs seizes eggs of suspected scheduled endangered bird species (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (March 1) seized 188 eggs of suspected scheduled endangered bird species with an estimated market value of about $4.14 million at Hong Kong International Airport.

A 29-year-old male passenger arrived in Hong Kong from Thailand yesterday. He was intercepted for customs clearance at the arrivals hall of the airport. Customs officers found the batch of bird eggs inside two metal boxes in his carry-on baggage. Upon inspection by officers of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD), the bird eggs were suspected to be endangered species listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and regulated under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance (Cap. 586) in Hong Kong.

The case has been handed over to the AFCD for follow-up action. Hong Kong Customs reminds the public not to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong.

Under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance, any person importing, exporting or possessing specimens of endangered species not in accordance with the Ordinance commits an offence and will be liable to a maximum fine of $10 million and imprisonment for 10 years upon conviction with the specimens forfeited.

Members of the public may report any suspected smuggling activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).

