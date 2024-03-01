Mahindra’s Farm Equipment sector sells 20121 units in India during February 2024

Mumbai – WEBWIRE – Friday, March 1, 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for February 2024.

Domestic sales in February 2024 were at 20121 units, as against 24619 units during February 2023.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during February 2024 were at 21672 units, as against 25791 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1551 units.

Hemant Sikka, President Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said We have sold 20121 tractors in the domestic market during February 2024. Southern and western states continue to face agri stress due to erratic and deficient monsoon. However, Rabi crop outlook is very good, with wheat crop likely to be a bumper crop. Harvesting has started in few states with the government supporting early procurement of wheat crop. Continued government support through various rural schemes and enhanced institutional credit will further help boost tractor demand going forward. In the export market, we have sold 1551 tractors, a growth of 32% over last year.

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the worlds largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

