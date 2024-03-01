Investor Real Estate Broker Roy Frank Breaks Record Results in Listing and Buying Investment Properties

Keys to success include communication, effective exposure to a target audience, and Roy Frank’s additional offer of an open listing

Listing a property is one thing but getting it local and national exposure ongoingly can be a challenge. The National Real Estate Investors Network has proclaimed Roy Frank the best for getting results in listing and buying real estate investment properties. The price of real estate is a key function of moving real estate. But the next biggest function of selling investment property is exposure.

Mark Maupin, who runs the largest Real Estate Investors Network Meetup in Michigan (National Real Estate Investors Network) with over 7000 members says, “Boy oh Boy Roy Frank not only lists the property for the investor in the MLS but goes way beyond anyone on getting the property the exposure it needs to get it sold.”

Professionally created flyers are being sent out daily. Flyers are posted to Facebook groups for local Real Estate agents and investors, and to Facebook groups throughout the United States, for those who invest nationwide. Communication is key to keeping the seller informed throughout the process with proof of daily posting emailed to the investor. Flyers are emailed to over 40,000 investors on Meetup in 8 major cities. With all this exposure, if the property does not get activity, the seller will know that there is a problem with the deal, most likely, the price is too high. Incredibly, Roy will do an open listing where if the seller finds the buyer himself, then Mr. Frank is owed no commission.

Roy Frank also serves investor buyers, with a network of marketing for agents who are looking for great investment properties to purchase. Roy is a listing and selling broker for investors, both residential and commercial. In addition, his company is also accepting and selling donated properties nationwide. Learn more and see a complete inventory of investment properties at http://www.metroplusrealtyllc.com/.

About Metro Plus Realty, LLC – Roy Frank

Roy Frank is a full-service real estate broker in southeast Michigan. He works diligently, serving the real estate needs of both investors and retail. Roy takes pride in being a real estate solution specialist by marketing properties across a wide array of internet vehicles reaching tens of thousands and potentially millions of buyers across the US and throughout the world.