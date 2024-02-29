Hi-COM Network and Indus Towers Collaborate to Expand Sustainability and Telecom Infrastructure

Hi-COM Network Private Limited, a leading internet service provider, announces its collaboration with Indus Towers Limited, the largest telecom tower company in the world, to enhance telecommunications infrastructure and drive sustainability efforts. Indus Towers Limited, formed by the merger of Bharti Infratel Limited and Indus Towers, has been instrumental in providing robust infrastructure for the telecommunications sector. Through this partnership, Hi- COM will leverage its expertise to support Indus Towers in erecting new towers and upgrading existing ones to meet the growing demands of the industry.

One of the key aspects of this collaboration is the installation of solar panels on towers, a joint initiative aimed at reducing carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly practices. By integrating renewable energy solutions, Hicom and Indus Towers are demonstrating their commitment to environmental stewardship while ensuring reliable connectivity for consumers.

Through this partnership, Hi- COM will assist Indus Towers in installing solar panels across its tower infrastructure, significantly reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly practices. By integrating sustainable energy solutions, Indus Towers aims to minimize its carbon footprint while maintaining operational efficiency and reliability.

Mr. Vikas Sharma, Founder and Director of Hi- COM, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, We are thrilled to partner with Indus Towers in their endeavor to enhance connectivity and sustainability in the telecommunications industry. At Hicom, we are committed to leveraging our expertise to support organizations like Indus Towers in achieving their business objectives while contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.

