David Kovacs Joins Data Health’s Board as Independent Director

LOS ANGELES – Feb. 22, 2024 – PRLog — Data Health Partners, Inc. (”Data Health” or the ”Company”) , a behavioral technology company with an innovative digital therapeutics platform powered by an evidence-based behavioral technology that empowers people to transform their lives, today announced that David J. Kovacs has been elected as an independent member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

“We are extremely pleased that David Kovacs has agreed to join our Board of Directors,” stated Paul Arena, Chief Executive Officer and board member of Data Health Partners, Inc. “David has many years of experience providing financial, business advisory, and strategic services for companies involved in a myriad of industries. We believe his guidance will help Data Health achieve its commercial goals. David and I have been involved in a number of companies over the last decade, and our collaborations have led to successful enterprises.

Mr. Kovacs supported Paul’s enthusiasm and stated, “Data Health represents a unique opportunity to provide behavioral technology to address many challenges of real issues faced by individuals and companies alike relating to unhealthy behavior, and the financial repercussions on our health care system. Data Health’s patented behavioral technology portfolio is a strong foundation for building tools to help people change their unhealthy behavior. I further believe that their first product, CompassCoach GPT, an AI powered wellness coaching platform, could be a transformative tool in helping people change their health. I am excited to join Data Health as the Company transitions from development to operations. I welcome the opportunity to participate and contribute my experience in the furtherance of Data Health’s growth objectives.”

Mr. Kovacs has more than two decades of experience in the financial services and advisory industries, and has been involved in providing analytic value propositions to transactions, financial structuring and investing. He has technical expertise in financial due diligence, strategic business valuation, financial restructurings, and divestitures.

Since 2003, Mr. Kovacs has been employed by such notable companies as Citigroup, Blackstone Capital Markets, Hinduja Group, Fitch Group, AudioEye, Emmersive Entertainment and Humanigen.

Mr. Kovacs holds a bachelor’s degree with a double major in Economics and Finance, and a minor in Accounting and Political Science from City University (“CUNY”) in New York. He also attended Columbia University to pursue premedical studies, where he would have focused on Biochemistry. However, Mr. Kovacs decided to pursue a career in finance instead of medicine, and left Columbia before completing the degree. His affinity for finance has provided a very rewarding career, including teaching, and advising the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and lecturing at many prominent financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds and universities.

About Data Health Partners

Data Health Partners, Inc., (“Data Health” or the “Company”) is a behavioral technology focused on developing digital therapeutics that will empower people to transform their lives. Founded in early 2022 by serial entrepreneurs with leadership experience running both private and public companies in multiple industries. REBOOT, an acronym for “Reliable Evidence Based Outcomes Optimization Technology”, is a behavioral modification software and goal mastery technology, developed over a ten (10) year period, with five (5) granted U.S. patents, and two (2) patent pending applications.

For more information on CompassCoach GPT, please visit www.compasscoachgpt.com