ASA Reveals Cutting-Edge Machinery Insights at 13th Annual Equipment Valuation Conference

HERNDON, Va. – Feb. 22, 2024 – PRLog — ASA announces the hosting of the 13th Annual ASA Equipment Valuation Conference, to take place Sunday, June 2 to Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Herndon, VA and online.

Presented by ASA’s Machinery and Technical Specialties Committee, this annual event is the ultimate hub for cutting-edge insights into equipment valuation.

The event will feature a special keynote address by Marc A. Genest, Ph.D., Forrest Sherman Professor of Public Diplomacy at the US Naval War College, who will touch on the changed global landscape, highlighting the simultaneous challenges posed by revisionist powers such as China, Russia, and Iran, and emphasize the urgent need for the United States to proactively confront these threats to maintain its global leadership and uphold core principles.

Event Sessions:

State of the Construction Equipment Economy , Grant Nolen | Director of Sales | Fusable

, Grant Nolen | Director of Sales | Fusable The AI Revolution in Appraisal: Adapt Now or Be Left Behind , Kham Inthirath | CEO | Compound Effect

, Kham Inthirath | CEO | Compound Effect Collateral Asset Management an Equipment Finance Perspective , Derek Marcello | SVP – Head of Asset Management | Regions Equipment Finance Corp

, Derek Marcello | SVP – Head of Asset Management | Regions Equipment Finance Corp State of the Corporate Aircraft Space , Richard A. Berkemeier, ASA | Senior Appraiser | Pegasus Aircraft Appraisal Group

, Richard A. Berkemeier, ASA | Senior Appraiser | Pegasus Aircraft Appraisal Group Applying the Income Approach to Power Generation Appraisal , Fernando Sosa, ASA, MRICS | Director Co-Lead Energy & Infrastructure | Marshall & Infrastructure Inc.

, Fernando Sosa, ASA, MRICS | Director Co-Lead Energy & Infrastructure | Marshall & Infrastructure Inc. Dairy Cheese & Machinery – Then and Now , Greg Mergen, AM | President | International Machinery Exchange

, Greg Mergen, AM | President | International Machinery Exchange Marine, Harry Ward | President | Dufour, Laskay & Strouse, Inc.

Event Sponsors: Suncorp Valuations, Kingfish Capital Advisors, LLC, Gordon Brothers, Newmark Valuation and Advisory, and Sencer Appraisal Associates.

“This conference has grown to become the preeminent event for professionals looking to stay at the forefront of the machinery and equipment market trends and best practices,” said planning co-chair Michael A. Salvadore, ASA.

Dennis A. Bolton II, ASA, planning co-chair, echoed these thoughts adding, “This year’s program continues its historical reputation for excellence, providing an excellent lineup of sessions and presenters.”

For more information or to register for the 13th Annual ASA Equipment Valuation Conference visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/ 4blanYf or call (800) 272-8258.

ABOUT ASA

ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.