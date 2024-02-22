Year’s first major international travel show, SATTE 2024 kicks off with a great inaugural ceremony

South Asia’s leading travel show SATTE 2024, organized by Informa Markets in India, kick started today at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR. The three-day event was inaugurated by Smt. V. Vidyavathi, Secretary Tourism Govt. of India and Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets – India, along with several other dignitaries.

SATTE 2024 is now set to begin its three-day celebration from the 22nd to the 24th of February 2024 and will spotlight the theme of ‘Inclusive and Sustainable Tourism’, marking its 31st edition as a pivotal milestone in the global tourism industry.

Smt. V. Vidyavathi, Secretary Tourism Govt. of India, commending SATTE’s accomplishment, extolled its profound impact on the trajectory of the travel industry. Highlighting its pivotal role, she stated, “The resurgence of South Asia is nothing short of remarkable. We witness an upsurge in numbers coupled with an enriching diversity, showcasing the exponential growth of each country in the region.” Recognizing the region’s abundant heritage, both tangible and intangible, she also suggested, “We must harness SATTE as a platform to champion our heritage, fostering enduring collaborations among nations within a structured framework.”

On the occasion of the founding day at Saudi Arabia today, Mr. Alhasan Ali Aldabbagh, President – Asia Pacific, Saudi Tourism Authority, extended his regards and addressed the gathering and conveyed his enthusiasm for the inaugural day of SATTE, noting its particular significance as Saudi Arabia commemorates its Founding Day today. He highlighted the crucial role of SATTE 2024 in bolstering ties with the Indian tourism market. He emphasized, “Aligned with our 2030 vision, we aim to attract over 7.5 million Indian travelers to Saudi Arabia, positioning it as our premier source market. To achieve this, we have streamlined various aspects of the journey, including visa applications, permits, hotel accommodations, and flight bookings, for Indian travelers.”

Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets – India, in his address, mentioned, “As the Year’s first major international Tourism Show, SATTE 2024 has garnered an unprecedented response from the Indian and global travel markets. Committed to providing a 360-degree role in delving into India’s thriving travel industry, we unite the entire tourism value chain for networking and exploration in the presence and with support from key government associations and forums.” He proceeded, “With India’s visitor export earnings projected to hit US $50 billion by 2028, SATTE 2024 serves as the cornerstone for achieving Indian tourism’s goals. Our focus on inbound tourism and Vision@2047 ensures a platform for leading public and private players to drive impactful, solutions-centered changes and innovations.”

The global platform of SATTE 2024 features prominent partner countries such as Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Mauritius, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Jamaica, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Maldives, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Danang Province of Vietnam, Chonburi Provincial of Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan among others. Saudi Arabia is the Premium Partner Country for the event.