WSS and Mayor Suzanne de Leon to Celebrate New Balcones Heights Store Opening with Ribbon Cutting

SAN ANTONIO – Feb. 20, 2024 – PRLog — WHAT: Join us at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for WSS, your new Neighborhood store in Balcones Heights, as we celebrate the opening of our 8th location in San Antonio, Texas. This event, scheduled for Monday, February 26, 2024, represents a pivotal moment in WSS’s continued expansion and highlights our unwavering commitment to supporting inner-city neighborhoods.

Located at 4522 Fredericksburg Rd, Balcones Heights, San Antonio, Texas, the new store features a wide selection of footwear, apparel, and accessories from leading athletic-lifestyle brands, including Nike, Jordan, adidas, Puma, and exclusive brand Eurostar. This diverse range caters to the varied needs and preferences of our community, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

WSS prides itself on being a community-centric retailer, a commitment reflected in our hiring practices. All store managers are recruited from the local Balcones Heights area, and over 90% of our full-time and part-time employees are recruited from neighboring communities. This approach not only nurtures local talent but also strengthens the bonds within our community, laying the foundation for a thriving local economy.

This celebration will not only introduce the new WSS store but also emphasize our dedication to making a positive impact on the community. In support of youth sports initiatives, WSS Cares! is donating $5,000 to SPORTI, a local non-profit organization committed to transforming children’s lives through soccer programs in a family-oriented environment.

This grand opening and our partnership with SPORTI underscore WSS Cares! mission to not only be a leading retailer in the athletic lifestyle footwear industry but also a catalyst for community development and engagement.

WHEN: Monday, February 26, 2024

10:00 a.m. – Brief remarks will be made by Mayor Suzanne de Leon, WSS Senior Vice President Blanca Gonzalez, and Victoria Hernandez, Marketing Director at Wonderland of the Americas.

10:25 a.m. – Check Presentation to non-profit SPORTI Transforming Lives. Remarks by SPORTI Founder, Sandra Carrera

10:35 a.m. – Ribbon Cutting

WHERE: WSS BALCONES HEIGHTS

4522 Fredericksburg Rd, Balcones Heights, TX

MORE: SPORTI is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming children’s lives through soccer programs in a family-oriented environment. With the vision of playing sports a central pillar of family and community development, SPORTI empowers children and families, promoting values and principles that have a positive societal impact.

ABOUT WSS: WSS, a subsidiary of Foot Locker Inc., is headquartered in Gardena, CA, celebrates over 40 years of retail excellence, known for its neighborhood- based store presence and deep connections within diverse communities. With over 140 stores across the country, our spacious stores display hundreds of styles in footwear, apparel, and accessories from leading brands such as Nike, Jordan, adidas, Vans, Puma, Converse, and many more. Alongside these, we offer high-quality private labels to ensure our customers find the best value. To learn more, please visit www.shopwss.com and follow us @shopwss on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

CONTACT: Media Relations: Martha Gil De Montes, mgildemontes@ shopwss.com.

Media Note: Media interested in attending for coverage opportunity must RSVP in advance.