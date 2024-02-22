Titan launches its First Ever Ceramic Fusion Automatic Watch Collection

Titan introduces its newest line of automatic watches with the Ceramic Fusion Automatics collection, where sophistication seamlessly meets innovation. Breaking new ground, this collection marks a significant milestone as the brand combines two of its strongest lines of expertise – ceramic build and in-house automatic movement to launch a fresh new blend of designs. This collection not only showcases Titan’s dedication to craftsmanship but also introduces ceramic fusion with an in-house automatic caliber. The Ceramic Fusion Automatics Watch collection blends the unique features of ceramic—durability, scratch resistance, lightweight feel, hypoallergenic properties, and a range of color options—with our proprietary automatic movement.
Featuring the in-house 7A20-S movement with 22 jewels, this caliber is designed with an impressive -10 sec to +30 sec/day accuracy and a robust 36-hour power reserve. The skeletal dial face elegantly showcases the intricate automatic movement, while the dual-tone solid link stainless steel and ceramic bracelet embodies refined aesthetics. With a domed crystal and concave dial, this collection introduces a touch of modern charm, creating a versatile timepiece that effortlessly transitions from day to night—a perfect fusion of automatic mastery and chic ceramic allure.
Designed for the discerning men with a taste for the exquisite and unique, each timepiece in this collection represents more than just a reliable accessory; it encapsulates a statement—a fusion of design, technology, and timeless elegance. Priced between Rs. 24,995 and Rs. 26,995, the Ceramic Fusion Automatics Watch collection is paving way for a year filled with exciting line-up of automatic watches.
With the collection available across Titan Stores and on www.titan.co.in, stay tuned as the brand continues to unveil more captivating designs, each a testament to unwavering commitment to excellence in watchmaking.