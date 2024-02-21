JS Institute Of Design in Collaboration with École Intuit Lab Opens Applications for 2024-25 Academic Year

JS Institute of Design, in collaboration with École Intuit Lab — a French institute of design and creative strategy, ranked amongst the Top 22 design schools in France, is accepting applications for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic year 2024-25. École Intuit Lab offers exclusive new-age programs such as Game Design, UI/UX, and Digital Design to address the dynamic demands of the evolving design landscape. The UG programs include Game Art & Design, Visual Communication, and Digital Product Design, while PG programs cover Advertising, Design & Digital Communication. JSID also offers a 12-month PG course in Interior Design.

With a 22-year legacy of École Intuit Lab, these programs stand out for offering a niche international-specific design curriculum. This collaboration is characterized by its commitment to blending global design standards and nurturing the next generation of design leaders and thinkers. JS Institute of Design with its industry-first approach ensures that students not only acquire academic excellence but are also industry-ready, through practical, and hands-on experiences. Students benefit from mentorship and industry exposure through live projects, providing them with invaluable insights.

Nien Siao, Dean, JS Institute of Design, remarked, “Recent years have witnessed a significant transformation in design, propelled by technology, shifting consumer behaviors, and changing industry needs. The design industry is currently growing at an annual rate of 25% across disciplines. This rapid evolution is reshaping career paths and creating fresh opportunities for Indian youth, fueled by factors like the evolving job market and the growing importance of unconventional skills, demanding specialized training and knowledge. Recognizing the need for upskilling in the industry, the institute offers contemporary programs.”

École Intuit Lab has an outstanding 98% placement rate. The students have received exceptional placement and internship opportunities at several global brands including National Geographic, Netflix, Jio, Prime Video, Mahindra Accelo, Starbucks, and many others. Internships play a pivotal role in the curriculum, offering students both local and international exposure, ensuring they gain practical, real-world experience.

Prospective students have the opportunity to apply for these programs until the application deadline on 31st July 2024, with the academic session scheduled to commence in mid-August.

Eligibility: