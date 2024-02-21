CarLelo (A Capri Loans Venture) unveils new brand identity at Women Premier League 2024

CarLelo (A Capri Loans Venture), a digital new car-buying platform, today announced the launch of its revamped brand identity at the onset of the Women Premier League 2024. The company’s fresh logo, accompanied by the tagline “Nayi Car? Hum Hain Na, Yaar,” echoes CarLelo’s core proposition and strongly resonates with the changing nature of the online new car buying industry. This solidifies the company’s commitment to consumer-centric values and empowers the aspirations of an evolving audience in the changing landscape of India.

In a strategic move to align with the dynamic automotive landscape and meet heightened consumer expectations, CarLelo has also taken a significant step to sponsor the UP Warriorz in the upcoming WPL 2024. This collaboration presents an opportunity for the company to launch nationwide with a mega sport like cricket. Positioned on the lead arm of the players, CarLelo is featured as a principle partner for the team. As part of this sponsorship, CarLelo logo will be prominently visible on the Jersey of the UP Warriorz during the WPL 2024 matches.

CarLelo’s tagline encapsulates its role as one of the first only new car-buying platforms in India, a comprehensive solution for all aspects of new car purchase, and the preferred online platform for new car buyers looking for convenience and transparency. The new logo, with its forward-looking, and sharp look, is designed to appeal to a customer seeking a one-stop destination, where they can seamlessly browse and compare cars, connect with multiple dealers, get easy test drives and make informed decisions.

Mr. Gaurav Aggarwal, CEO and Founder, CarLelo (a Capri Loans Venture) expressed, “We embarked on this transformation journey to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing automotive landscape. This brand refresh is a deeper expression that strengthens the connection with customers, providing them with the confidence to chart their path to a successful new car purchase. We believe that the partnership with UP Warriorz in WPL offers a great opportunity to connect with audiences across India and drive significant awareness and preference for our brand. We intend to leverage the association by highlighting our key offerings & services via a fresh approach for the category.”

With this new brand identity and strategic partnership with the UP Warriorz Team, the company reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the automotive industry, driving positive change and inclusivity to provide a seamless and convenient new car buying experience.