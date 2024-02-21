Ajay Shanker rides in as Ultraviolette’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to advance its global expansion plans

Ultraviolette Automotive, an innovator in future-ready Electric Vehicle Platforms and Battery Technology, is excited to announce the strategic induction of Ajay Shanker as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ajay comes with a rich background spanning over 25 years in pivotal financial roles at Schneider Electric, IIM Bangalore – NSRCEL, Aricent (Flextronics), Cannon Inc and Yamaha Motors. His last stint as CFO was with Schneider Electric for their International Business GSC covering India, Middle East, Africa & South America, East Asia, Japan & Pacific.

Speaking on this strategic move, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-Founder, Ultraviolette expressed, “Ajay’s unparalleled experience and strategic insight will be crucial as we evolve into a global scale product company with multiple business verticals. His leadership will enhance our capability to execute our vision, pushing the boundaries of electric mobility worldwide.”

Ajay Shanker, CFO, Ultraviolette expressed his excitement about his new role, “I’m captivated by Ultraviolette’s ambition to lead the electric mobility race with groundbreaking products and a solid business model. The company’s blend of innovation, global talent, strong competitive positioning, and clear vision for the future is what drew me in. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey to redefine electric mobility on a global scale.”

Niraj Rajmohan, CTO & Co-Founder, Ultraviolette shared his perspective, “We are on the brink of revolutionizing electric mobility. Ajay’s expertise in financial strategy and growth management will play a central role in this transformation, ensuring Ultraviolette not only leads but defines the future of sustainable transportation.”

This pivotal appointment comes at a time when Ultraviolette is gearing up for an exciting phase of expansion and innovation, backed by strong business fundamentals and a track record of success, including the F77’s recent accolade as AUTOCAR Awards 2024 – “Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year.”