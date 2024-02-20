Smile Ranch Orthodontics Highlights National Children’s Dental Health Month

Utah Orthodontist puts a spotlight on pediatric oral health with fun and educational initiatives for families during the month of February

As February marks the 75th National Children’s Dental Health Month, Dr. Alan Jensen, DDS, MSD, of Smile Ranch Orthodontics, finds ways to create buzz around oral care. He joins the nationwide effort to raise awareness about oral health and orthodontics for kids by combining education and fun.

“At Smile Ranch Orthodontics, we love to have fun and encourage parents to make oral health a fun experience for their children,” said Jensen. “Find ways to get your kids excited about brushing by using their favorite color toothbrushes, fun timers, and catchy brush songs. Making it enjoyable is a great way to instill healthy oral habits they’ll carry with them forever.”

National Children’s Dental Health Month serves as a reminder of the significance of early orthodontics and dental care. The team at Smile Ranch Orthodontics always conducts educational programs for children and families. These initiatives include one-on-one patient education, informative how-to guides, and other engaging activities to educate children about proper daily dental habits.

In addition to providing education, Smile Ranch Orthodontics is adding incentives into its National Children’s Dental Health Month efforts. As part of its Smile Bucks Program, there’s a healthy habits section where patients can earn reward points for attending appointments, wearing elastics, using fluoride, and practicing good oral hygiene like brushing and flossing. The orthodontic care center aims to make learning about dentistry and orthodontics an enjoyable experience for children of all ages.

“Sometimes the best way for a child to learn is through a game or challenge.” Dr. Jensen said. “We believe in the power of community outreach, and National Children’s Dental Health Month provides us with the perfect opportunity to connect with families and help their children have a positive connection to oral health.”

With board-certified orthodontists who are proud members of the Utah Association of Orthodontists (UAO) and the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO), Smile Ranch Orthodontics is dedicated to excellence in patient care and community engagement. The practice is committed to making orthodontic journeys enjoyable for patients of all ages.

With its inviting ranch-themed offices and the delightful perk of fresh cookies, Smile Ranch Orthodontics has a homey atmosphere that makes orthodontic care fun and relaxed. To learn more about orthodontic services or find the nearest location, visit www.SmileRanch.com.

About Smile Ranch Orthodontics

Smile Ranch Orthodontics is the leading orthodontics clinic in Utah. They pride themselves as a top provider of high-quality adult orthodontics, standard braces, ceramic braces, Damon braces, clear aligners, Invisalign, and permanent retainers for patients of all ages.