Carisk® Partners Welcomes Don Hurter to Its Esteemed Board of Directors

Carisk Partners, a leading specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Hurter to its Board of Directors. Don brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the workers’ compensation industry, further strengthening Carisk Partners’ commitment to delivering innovative solutions and driving positive outcomes for its clients.

Hurter is a highly respected figure, known for his strategic vision and leadership skills. With an extensive background in executive roles, he has successfully navigated complex healthcare landscapes, demonstrating a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the industry. Since 2017, Hurter has held a position as Carisk Partners Senior Advisor where his collaborative leadership style continues to earn him recognition as a trusted leader in the workers’ compensation community. Prior to joining Carisk Partners, Hurter was the Global Head of AIG Medical Management Services where he spearheaded transformative initiatives across multiple insurance lines to enhance patient outcomes, optimize operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Don to our Board of Directors. His leadership and strategic insights are poised to play a pivotal role in guiding Carisk Partners’ continued growth and expansion initiatives. His appointment underscores our dedication to assembling a world-class team of industry leaders to drive our mission forward,” said Joseph Berardo, Jr., CEO of Carisk Partners.

This strategic addition to Carisk Partners’ leadership team reflects the company’s dedication to scale their solutions and ensure that patients who can benefit have access to quality services.

Don expressed his excitement about joining Carisk Partners, stating, “I am honored to be part of Carisk Partners, a groundbreaking company that focuses on the entire claim. Carisk’s expertise in behavioral health drives unique solutions that meet the demands of our customers. I look forward to working closely with the talented team and contributing to the continued success of the organization.”

About Carisk Partners

Carisk Partners is a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company operating in the workers’ compensation market. Since 2016, Carisk Partners has redefined the way patients and clients access high quality care and support services. Today, Carisk continues to transform the workers’ compensation marketplace by providing seamless experiences across all products and services and empowering patients through its proprietary Pathways™ 2 Recovery care model. www.cariskpartners.com