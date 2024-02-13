Mudrex Launches PRIME: Premium OTC Services For Institutions And HNIs

Mudrex, the leading global crypto investment platform announced the official launch of Mudrex Prime, an exclusive Over-the-Counter (OTC) services division catering to institutional and high-net-worth individuals. During its pilot phase in the last quarter of 2023, Mudrex Prime achieved a transaction volume surpassing $100 million catering to a diverse clientele of 200+ institutions in India and the European Union.

Mudrex Prime offers extensive asset coverage including USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, and many more, ensuring instant liquidity with swift fulfillment of large orders at the best OTC rates. Currently, Mudrex Prime supports major currencies such as INR, GBP, EUR, AED, SGD, CHF, and more, allowing users to trade premier assets at zero transaction fees and execute orders with minimal spread.

The OTC services provided by Mudrex Prime are fully compliant with regulatory standards. The platform is registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in India and holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider license in the European Union. The platform prioritizes KYC(B)/AML checks to guarantee the legitimacy and security of all transactions. Headquartered in Bengaluru and San Francisco, Mudrex is backed by Y-Combinator, Nexus Ventures, Arkham Ventures, and Tribe Capital.

Mudrex Prime places a strong emphasis on personalized relationship management, offering users tailored OTC solutions with dedicated tax filing assistance for a seamless experience. The platform is committed to multi-time zone dedicated support, ensuring users receive assistance around the clock.

Commenting on this, CEO and Co-founder, Mr Edul Patel, said, “We are incredibly excited to introduce Mudrex’s OTC services, a significant step towards fulfilling the evolving needs of institutional and family businesses in the crypto space. We aim to empower our users, whether they are seasoned institutions or individuals, with the flexibility to trade across a diverse range of crypto assets. The launch of OTC services is a testament to our commitment to serve all types of clients”.