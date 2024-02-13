Bench International and Deloitte Launch the “Bench and Deloitte Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award” to Celebrate Outstanding Women in Life Sciences

Bench International, a global leader in life sciences executive recruitment, collaborates with Deloitte Consulting LLP* to launch the inaugural “Bench and Deloitte Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award.” This prestigious accolade recognizes outstanding women in life sciences and health care, highlighting their exceptional contributions to these fields.

The award aligns with Bench International’s commitment to championing female leaders, showcased by its Bank of Women® initiative, empowering over 1,500 executive women. Dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion, the award provides a platform to honor impactful female leaders, aligning with Deloitte’s vision as a purpose-driven enterprise.

“At Deloitte, we believe in the power of a purpose-driven enterprise to make a difference and drive meaningful change,” said Glenn Snyder, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Our collaboration on the ‘Bench and Deloitte Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award’ aligns with our vision of fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in life sciences and health care.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Deloitte on this initiative that celebrates the achievements of women who have significantly shaped the life sciences and health care sectors,” said DeeDee DeMan, Chairman and CEO of Bench International. “Through the ‘Bench and Deloitte Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award,’ we aim to not only acknowledge the outstanding contributions of these women but also inspire future generations of women leaders in the industry.”

Nominations have undergone meticulous review by distinguished panelists. The finalists have been selected, and online public voting is now open. Click here to cast your vote by 11:59 PM PT, March 5, 2024.

The celebration culminates on March 14, 2024, at the ‘Bench and Deloitte Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award’ ceremony, a highlight of the LAMedTechWeek Mixer held at BioscienceLA. Industry leaders, panelists, and finalists are cordially invited to partake in this occasion. “As a catalyst for innovation, BioscienceLA seeks to enable diversity, amplify science, and accelerate collaboration,” said David J. Whelan, BioscienceLA CEO. “This award is perfectly aligned with the work that BioscienceLA is doing and the community we are building.”

About Bench International

Bench International is a woman-founded executive search firm with a 50-year history serving the Life Science and Healthcare sectors. The firm is also one of the most renowned experts in diversity recruitment at the board and executive level, as well as in R&D leadership. Bench’s scorecard reflects over $150 billion in successful client exits, a 98% project completion record, with a 75% retention for five or more years. Over 50% of hires in the last five years meet diversity standards. With headquarters in San Diego, California, and satellite offices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, Bench is One Global Team, No Borders, No Boundaries and One Global Budget, thus mitigating internally competitive offices. For more information, visit www.benchinternational.com.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society, and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.