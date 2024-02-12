The Aura Speciality Clinic Hosts exclusive Valentine’s Day special session on Antenatal Care for Expecting Mothers and to-be parents

The Aura Speciality Clinic, a prominent women and childcare unit, has organized a special session focused on Antenatal Care catering to the unique needs of expecting mothers during the Valentine’s Day weekend. The 2-hour-long program had a physiotherapy session for 20 parents-to-be and fun-filled quizzes, where the couples had the chance to win exciting gifts and goodies.

The special antenatal care session was strategically arranged for expectant parents during the Valentine’s Day weekend as a unique opportunity to celebrate love and the impending arrival of their little one. The atmosphere was filled with warmth and affection as couples gathered to nurture their bond and prepare for the journey of parenthood together.

With expert guidance, they delved into topics ranging from prenatal health to childbirth techniques, all amidst a backdrop of love and romance. It was a chance for parents-to-be to rejuvenate not only their bodies but also their spirits in the season of love, strengthening their connection as they eagerly await the newest addition to their family.

“Antenatal care, also known as prenatal care, plays a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of both the mother and the developing baby. The session organized by The Aura Speciality Clinic aims to empower expecting mothers with essential knowledge and expert guidance to navigate the journey of pregnancy and what better than the Valentine’s Day weekend. Couples often put the celebration of love at the back seat during the time of pregnancy. This also enabled them to have a stress-free and fun time with each other,” said Dr. Ritu Sethi, Founder & Director, The Aura Speciality Clinics.

Dr Sethi also provided insights into the importance of antenatal care, personalized care plans, and tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle during pregnancy.

“We understand the significance of antenatal care in ensuring a healthy and happy pregnancy. The Aura Speciality Clinic is committed to providing comprehensive support and guidance to expecting mothers, and this special session is a testament to that commitment,” she added.

The Aura Speciality Clinic is a healthcare facility dedicated to providing specialized and compassionate care to patients. With a team of highly skilled healthcare professionals, the clinic offers a range of services in gynaecology and obstetrics committed to excellence, The Aura Speciality Clinic strives to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of the community.