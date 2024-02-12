“Close Conversations!” from Page Publishing Author Lawrence Murray, Ph.D.

Close Conversations

Dr. Lawrence Murray lays it on the line in this Psychological and Sociological probe into Sex, The Sexless Marriage, & Marital Satisfaction in the 21st Century. Dr. Murray’s Interest in Sex & Satisfaction began early as a Postdoctoral Fellow at UCLA! Dr. Murray was privileged to work directly with Dr. Gail Wyatt and Community Based-Organizations, health departments, and HIV clinics in facilitating interventions. Dr. Murray states, “It was the 8 sessions I facilitated in sexual risk-reduction intervention (the Eban I Program) that led to Close Conversations.” He currently serves as Associate Professor of Psychology & Faculty Senator at Langston University; He also is an Adjunct Professor in the University of Central Oklahoma’s Jackson College of Graduate Studies. His Multicultural Clinical Counseling & Teaching career includes 20 years of close conversations about the depths of relationships, identity, satisfaction among many other topics considered taboo. Dr. Murray uniquely combines 30 years of marital and pastoral experience and maintains that Psychology, Sociology, and Spirituality are inextricably intertwined. In this conversation, Dr. Murray challenges millions to consider their own sexuality, identity formation, sexual script, and satisfaction; including investing in individual, couples, and relationship dynamics to help his audience arrive in safe spaces in these conversations. Dr. Murray brings the real conversations to the forefront for you to consider as conversation starters in your relationship. If you are a person of faith, no faith, single, married, divorced, widowed, or in the realm of pre-marital counseling, this read will assist you in your process of lowering the shame and stigmata of discussing sexuality. Dr. Murray’s sessions are in high demand because he thoughtfully and honestly engages individuals, audiences, and academic communities to get close.

