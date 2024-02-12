CHRO 50 Leaders Announced: Elevate HR For Saudi Arabia’s Workplace of Tomorrow

The esteemed HR50 Awards, which honour Saudi Arabia’s finest HR executives, is scheduled to take place at Radisson Blu Hotel, King Abdul Aziz road in Riyadh on February 15. The event, with the theme “ELEVATE HR: PIONEERING LEADERSHIP FOR SAUDI ARABIA’SWORKPLACE OF TOMORROW,” aims to acknowledge and celebrate visionaries who are influencing HR in the Kingdom.

These nominees advocate for an esteemed collection of executives who have shown an unwavering dedication to improving the HR environment. These people are advancing innovation and quality in their fields through talent acquisition, employee engagement, workplace culture, and strategic workforce planning.

The purpose of the HR50 Awards is to honour those who have not only welcomed change but also actively led the way in developing freshperspectives on human resources that suit the changing demands of both the business world and the labour force.

Hisham Ayub – CIPD-SHRM, Group Chief People & Culture Officer,Al Daajan Holding. Nabil Batawi, CHRO, Al Khorayef Group of Companies. Shadi Naggash, CHRO, Al Khozama Investment Company. Abdulmoeen Saleh Nasser, Director of Human Resources and Administrative, Al Tazaj. Mohammed Alabdulkareem, Head of HR & Administrative Affairs, AlAbdulkarim Trading Co. Dina Ragaban, HR Director, Almosafer. Saeed Aljehani, Talent & OD Director, Alyusr Financing & Leasing. Mofarreh Al Janfawe, Head of Human Resources & Support Services, NRC Committee Secretary Amana Cooperative Insurance. Ibrahim Elsharkawy, Head of Learning and Organization Development, Arabian Oud. Ahmed Alhomoud, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Cenomi Group. Moataz Al-Hamede, Head of Human Resources, Cigna Healthcare. Moutaz Talal AlKalash, CHRO, Citi group Saudi Arabia. Abdulaziz AlKadi, CHRO Chief Human Resources Officer, Dur Hospitality. Sultan Alayyash, Human Resources Manager, Half Million. Baraa Godus, HR Director, KSA & GCC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Abdulrahman Alsheail, Director-General of Human Resources, Institute of Public Administration – IPA – Saudi Arabia. Mansour Al-Talhan, Human Resources Director, InterHealth Hospital. Rania AlGhamdi, Director of Talent Learning and Potential, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare. Ali AlAsmari, Director of HR planning Administration, King Saud Medical City. Mohammed Al Hijan, CHRO, King Saud University. Maan Fatani, Group CHRO, Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO). Abdullah Alateeq, Director of HR systems (Director Of Business Support Department (ERP-HR) ), Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia. Hanin Zaghlam, Human resources operation Director, NADEC Food. Akif Tashkandi, People & Organization Head, Novartis. Kanari Kurayim, Group Chief Human Capital Officer, Petromin Corporation. Sultan Al Hassni, Head of People and Culture, PIF Project’s. Khalid Alqahtani, Human Capital Director, PIF- Projects Division. Maya Ibrahim Barri, Human Resources Director, Red Sea Global. Laila Aljizani, Professional Development Director, Riyadh first Health Cluster. Shatha Almozainy, Vice President for Organizational Development, Riyadh first Health Cluster. Mohammed Alkhamis, Human Capital VP, Royal Commission for AlUla. Mohammed Elyas, Director Human Capital Excellence, RUA Al Madinah Holding. Abdullah Almaitq, Chief People & Culture Officer, SAJAYA. Lama Sultan, Head of Human Resources, Saudi Air Connectivity Program. Dianah Alabduljabbar, Head of Career Development, Saudi Aramco. Rami Busbait, Head of HR, Saudi Aramco. Zainab Maghrabi, Talent And Development Director, Saudi Geological Survey. Waleed Alsayed, Vice President of People, Saudi Tourism Authority. Al-Johara AlNasser, Talent Development Director, Savvy Games

Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

