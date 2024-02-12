Celebrating India’s Artistic Heritage at Vedanta Culture Festival

Delhi’s culture capital Dilli Haat-INA is buzzing with excitement as the Vedanta Culture Festival continues to enchant attendees with a mesmerizing showcase of India’s artistic tapestry. From February 9th to 14th, 2024, this celebration of arts, crafts, and cultural diversity has been captivating audiences of all ages. Led by skilled artisans supported by Vedanta and Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the umbrella entity of its social impact projects across the country, the cultural festival is bringing urban folk closer to traditional craftsmanship.

Stepping into the festival grounds, attendees are greeted by a kaleidoscope of colors and a symphony of sounds, as artisans from every corner of the country come together to showcase their talent and craftsmanship. From the intricate pottery of Rajasthan to the soul-stirring folk music of the Thar Desert, the festival offers a captivating journey through India’s rich cultural heritage.

Throughout the festival, attendees have been immersing themselves in a myriad of activities and showcases that pay homage to India’s artistic traditions. The soulful melodies of the Manganiyar musicians of Bhutte Khan Troupe have been transporting the young and old alike to the mystical sands of the Thar Desert. While, Vedanta’s business unit, Hindustan Zinc Ltd’s Sakhi Self-help Group is showcasing the art of traditional ghee-making, a process steeped in centuries-old culinary traditions with women artisans demonstrating the meticulous ‘bilona’ method, embodying the essence of sustainable livelihoods and cultural preservation. Attendees have also been engaging their senses in a hands-on pottery-making session, where the ancient craft of shaping clay into exquisite works of art comes to life.

Curated to delight and inspire, the festival boasts a dynamic line up of activities and offers a glimpse into the heart and soul of India. Among the key highlights of the festival is an interactive session with Nari Samman Puruskar Awardee Smt. Ruma Devi, the visionary behind ‘Gramin Vikas Chetna Sansthan’ (GVCS). The session will see the social entrepreneur take one through her inspiring journey of empowering a network of over 30,000 rural women by training them and linking them to livelihood. Ms. Rajni Rathor and Mr. Shyam Singh Rathor from Samota Mata Self Help Group and associated with AAF’s flagship women and child welfare project Nand Ghar, will showcase the art of candle-making at the festival. Supported by the Anil Agarwal Foundation, this candle making initiative empowers women artisans and fosters community development through skill-building and entrepreneurship.

As the Vedanta Culture Festival continues to unfold, attendees immerse themselves in the artistic splendour of India. On display at the festival are some exquisite items brought to life by artisans through traditionally handcrafted textiles, fresh spices, Gir Cow Ghee, pickles, and pulses, handmade carry bags, sarees, dupattas and toys. One can also engage themselves in live demonstrations of Farra, a rice based Chattisgarhi speciality and UnnaTea, a unique traditional tea making experience supported by BALCO to bring traditional craftsmanship to modernity.

From the looms of Self-help Groups supported by Hindustan Zinc Ltd and BALCO emerges a showcase of colours and textures, as traditional craftsmanship meets contemporary design on the runway in a celebration of style, innovation, and empowerment.

These artisans are supported through various social impact initiatives of AAF carried out by Vedanta group and its business units such as BALCO, Hindustan Zinc, Cairn and TSPL, the Vedanta Culture Festival is not only showcasing the rich cultural and craftsmanship of the communities but also providing market exposure to artisans.

The Anil Agarwal Foundation is the umbrella entity for Vedanta’s community and social initiatives. The focus areas of the Foundation are Healthcare, Women and Child development, Animal Welfare Projects, and Sports Initiatives.