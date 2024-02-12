As Year’s First Major International Tourism Show, SATTE 2024 to be Key Catalyst Heralding Indian and Global Tourism Recovery

Informa Markets in India, the leading exhibition organizer, is all set to organize SATTE 2024, South Asia No 1 travel exhibition. Scheduled from 22nd -24th Feb 2024 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR. SATTE has received overwhelming response from the Indian and global travel and tourism market. Now in its 31st edition and as one of the biggest shows in the APAC region, SATTE’s 360-degree role in developing domestic, regional, inbound and outbound tourism finds its greatest echo in the show’s growing stature as the biggest ever 2024 edition is expected to draw participation of over 1500+ exhibitors, 800+ hosted international and domestic buyers, and agents/operators/professionals from over 120 Indian cities/towns.

SATTE 2024 offers perfect opportunity to gain an insight into India’s booming travel industry. The show brings the entire value chain of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry at one platform to explore the tourism business opportunities and exchange ideas about the emerging scenario of the industry. With India’s visitor export earnings forecast to reach US $50 billion by 2028, SATTE 2024 is the right platform to support in achieving the set of goals of Indian tourism.

SATTE has consistently been supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Indian and International Tourism Boards, Global travel trade bodies, airlines, hotels, wellness resorts, cruises, theme parks, cinema locales, corporate travel, investors and wedding planners amongst others.

SATTE 2024 introduces “ATITHI” an exclusive Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet, a pioneering initiative by Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), with the support of Ministry of Commerce & Industries. Aimed at boosting inbound tourism, SEPC, in association with SATTE, is mobilizing the participation of around 250 international buyers from more than 50 countries to enhance business opportunities for stakeholders from Indian Tourism Industry from across India. The SEPC@SATTE initiative comes at the most opportune moment to make India a most sought-after travel destination in the world, and to ultimately accomplish Vision@2047.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh is the Host State. Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand are partner states. We shall also be witnessing participation from Ministry of Tourism Govt. of India and the 8 Northeastern States.

SATTE 2024 also has confirmed participation from NTOs such as Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Mauritius, Gorgia, Azerbaijan, Jamaica, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Maldives, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Danang Province of Vietnam, Chonburi Provindal of Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan amongst others. While Saudi Arabia is the Premium Partner Country, Dubai, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand are partner countries.

Moreover, private players such as Air India, Resort World Cruise, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, TBO.com, RezLive, Tripjack, TravClan, Akbar Travels, TravelBullz, My Value Travel, Yorker Holidays, Wow Holidays, Rayna Destination Management, Satguru Travel, Fly24hrs, GRNconnect, Stic Travel, Ark Travels, STS World, European Voyages, Royal Thai Vacation, OneAbove, FlyRemit, Salvia Travels, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Sterling Holidays, Cheval Collection, Suba Hotels, Udaan Hotels & Resorts, Key Resorts International, Uday Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel, Island Holidays, Cruise Carrot, are some of the prominent names who are part of the current edition.

The show also extends ties with PATA and has always been well supported from the associations like UFTAA, TAAI, TAFI, IATO, ADTOI, SKAL, ICPB, TOA, ABTO, OTOAI, ATOAI, ETAA among others.

Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, expressed his enthusiasm for SATTE 2024, saying, “The travel and tourism industry in India witnessed a milestone year in 2023, experiencing remarkable growth and reaching approximately INR 16.5 trillion, thereby highlighting its pivotal role in the nation’s economy. Notably, there was a significant increase in travel frequency among Indians, including for MICE tourism, with a growing interest observed in both popular, lesser-known, and spiritual destinations. This trend presents an opportunity for destination diversification and addresses concerns regarding over-tourism. Furthermore, this narrative of growth was complemented by substantial enhancements in transportation infrastructure, including improvements in road networks and air connectivity, with the addition of 85 new sectors since April 2023.

Within this dynamic context, we are thrilled to announce the 31st edition of SATTE, with its multitude and strategic tie-ups, features, and trends, serving as the premier platform for building connections, exploring futuristic innovations, and witnessing the aura and colour of our show. This, we are certain will enhance the experience for all our esteemed attendees. The 2024 edition of the show is the largest ever, with Halls 5 and 6 being additionally utilised to accommodate the unbounded enthusiasm of stakeholders. For 2025, basis customer feedback, the show will be shifting to India’s largest convention and exhibition centre, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre) in Dwarka, New Delhi,” he added.

Extensive Knowledge Sharing:

SATTE 2024 offers the perfect opportunity to gain insights into India’s booming travel industry. The show brings the entire value chain of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry under a giant umbrella, to explore the tourism business opportunities and exchange ideas about the emerging scenario of the industry.

SATTE’s renowned knowledge-sharing sessions will also be taken to newer heights. Some of the conference subjects for this year includes ‘Tourism: The Balancing Act’, ‘Voice, Views and Action’, ‘Decoding MICE for Business & Career Opportunities’; ‘Tourism@2047: Amritkal Threadbare’; ‘Niche Affairs: Big Dollars’ and ‘Roar of The MICE’. Prominent Indian and International names in the travel and tourism space such as Ms. Ni Made Ayu Martini Deputy Minister of Marketing, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Govt. of Indonesia; Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO, PATA, a prominent international voice of travel and tourism; Sunil Kumar, President, UFTAA, the global umbrella organisation of travel agency industry; Steve Richer, Co-chair, Advocacy and Global Partnerships Committee at Skål International; Rajeev Kohli, former President, SITE Global; Gail Adams, CEO of Adams Jackson & Associates will moderate or speak at the various business sessions. Other prominent industry names and voices to feature at SATTE 2024 Conference include, Vishal Bhatia, Country Manager VisitBritain; Romit Theophilus, Director of German National Tourism Office in India; Abhinash Manghani, CEO of WelcomHeritage; Sanjay Basu, MD, Far Horizon; Ranjit Singh Parmar, Founder & CEO, Palaces of India and Naresh Rawal, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Resorts World Cruises (India) among others.

The sessions will cater to every niche like wellness, adventure, and workcations. And to spark dynamic dialogue, we’re embracing interactive formats like workshops, panel discussions, and Q&A sessions.

Pre-Event Initiatives:

Leading up to the event, SATTE has had comprehensive outreaches in Tier 1 and 2 cities with Circle 31, where 31 handpicked industry influencers from emerging destinations were a part of our panel discussions; Association Reach programme, where networks of associations from potential tourist hubs were fostered. Additionally, ‘SATTE Travel Insight Podcasts’ (a Podcast featuring industry leaders), ‘SATTE Connect’ (10 city roadshow), and ‘GenX 365 Click’ (a new age digital portal to bring Buyers and Sellers at one platform to generate business leads) have created the requisite buzz. With sustained skilling being so critical to the industry, the SATTE ‘Travel Hospitality CSR initiative’ involves funding 50 students and training them for jobs in the tourism sector. At the venue, the highly coveted ‘SATTE Awards’ continues to recognize and reward innovation and excellence in the industry.

With these engagements, SATTE 2024 is set to be Bigger, Better and Bolder aiming to bring boundless energy to the Indian tourism market. The show will be organised at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, from next year, with an aim to accommodate an even larger number of exhibitors and attendees, further solidifying its status as a premier platform for the travel and tourism industry in South Asia.