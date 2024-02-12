Accor Rewards ALL Event Planners with ‘The Choice is Yours’ Incentives

Global hospitality leader Accor is rewarding event planners with a host of value-added benefits with its industry leading ‘The Choice is Yours’ offer. Available to ALL – Accor Live Limitless and Accor Plus members who book a social celebration, wedding, business meeting or conference at an Accor hotel in India, the offer is designed to give planners a choice of benefits to choose from to suit their specific event requirements and budget.

Qualifying planners who book an event until 31 December 2024 will receive up to a 30 percent deduction on the master bill. The offer also includes a choice of a complimentary upgrade to the next higher category meeting or catering package, or one complimentary guest room for every ten guest rooms booked. ALL and Accor Plus members will delight in the double rewards points offered for qualifying events.

This unmatched offer empowers qualifying planners to tailor their social celebrations, weddings, business meetings and conferences to their specific requirements and budgets at any Accor hotel in India.

Commenting on the company’s incentives for event and meeting planners, Ms. Pratima Badhwar, Head of Commercial, Accor India and South Asia, said, “Accor is committed to providing the best-in-class experiences for our guests and partners. ‘The Choice is Yours’ offer exemplifies our commitment to the MICE industry by offering tailored benefits and an unparalleled level of flexibility. We believe this initiative will transform the way events are planned, setting a new standard for excellence in hospitality and contributing to the growth of the industry.”

Accor’s ‘The Choice is Yours’ offer for ALL and Accor Plus members is available at Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Novotel, Grand Mercure, Mercure, ibis and ibis Styles hotels.