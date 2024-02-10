Daugherty Wins Five9 Breakthrough Partner of the Year Award

Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, is recognized for enabling and delivering success in helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences in 2023.

Daugherty has been named Breakthrough Partner of the Year by Five9, the provider of the Intelligent CX Platform. The Five9 2023 Global Partner Awards recognize the achievements of the Five9 global ecosystem of channel partners, Systems Integrators, strategic alliance partners, and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

Daugherty partners with Five9 to bring clients end to end strategic customer care solutions. This includes multiyear contact center strategic road mapping, full stack technology implementation, cloud migration from legacy platforms, CRM/SFA integration, customer and agent experience transformation, Generative AI solution integration and more.

“As the premier CCaaS solution on the market, Five9 continues to lead the way in helping their customers provide faster, more complete outcomes. Daugherty is committed to helping our clients create their strategy and selection criteria for these tools, and we’ve seen first-hand the power of Five9,” Nathan Orwig, Global VP, Enterprise Strategy, Technology & Innovation at Daugherty, said. “We officially established our partnership in 2023 when we began work with a Fortune 20 company together, and in 2024 we look forward to building upon this foundation and also becoming a Certified Implementation Partner. The sky is truly the limit with what we can accomplish together for our customer care solutions!”

“Our partners consistently provide a high level of value to Five9 and our joint customers. The continued growth we have experienced over the last several years would not have been possible without the global reach and stellar performance of our partners,” said Jake Butterbaugh, Senior Vice President, Global Partners. “These partner award winners represent the best of the best. We are so happy to recognize them and are humbled and inspired by their commitment to Five9 and to delivering outstanding CX. Congratulations, Daugherty, on your well-deserved recognition.”

About Five9

Five9 is on a mission to Bring Joy to CX™. The Five9 Global Partner program and its 1,400+ members deliver excellence, integrity, and solutions that enable our joint customers to deliver exceptional customer experiences. The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform is a leading AI-powered CCaaS solution that elevates contact center performance by empowering managers with actionable insights and intelligence, personalize customer experiences with self-service and their choice of channel to communicate, elevating businesses to deliver results ensuring the delivery of joyful agent and customer experiences.

About Daugherty Business Solutions

For nearly 40 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.