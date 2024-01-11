Clover Infotech inducts Ram Chari into its Advisory Board

Clover Infotech, a leading provider of managed IT services, legacy modernization, and digital transformation, has inducted Ram Chari into its advisory board. Ram is a self-made entrepreneur and a renowned industry leader, who comes with extensive experience in the fintech payments space. He is credited for creating the first billion-dollar payments unicorn in the Middle East. He is well placed to advise and offer strategic guidance to Clover Infotech on its growth plans. The company is a preferred managed services provider across transaction-centric industries such as banking, insurance, and financial services.

In his illustrious career spanning more than 35 years, Ram has garnered diverse experience running successful enterprises in various countries including Australia, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Turkey, Taiwan, UAE, and USA. He brings regional exposure to North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APJ. He has comprehensive leadership exposure to sectors such as logistics, banking, travel, financial services, BPO, and software technology.

Sharing his views on the appointment, Ram Chari, said “Clover Infotech is an impressive growth story. The company enjoys great trust and recall among the technology fraternity for its service excellence. Clover Infotech is expanding its operations across India, the Middle East, and North America. I am glad to join the advisory board of Clover infotech and offer my insights and guidance.”

Commenting on the appointment, Javed Tapia, Chairman – Clover Infotech, said, “Ram brings diverse leadership experience across sectors, geographies, and technology. Clover Infotech can derive immense value from his expertise in technology, leadership, and consulting. I am sure his insights, counsel, and perspectives will empower our management team in executing our growth plans.”