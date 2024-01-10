Sarmistha Mitra interview on The Matrix Green Pill Podcast

Sarmistha Mitra is the dynamic founder and CEO of The Wellbeing Sanctuary, specializing in holistic healing through her innovative Decodeyou program. With a strong background in transpersonal psychology, Sarmistha empowers individuals to unlock their potential and achieve mental, spiritual, and physical well-being. Her journey from early aspirations of family life to becoming a passionate advocate for self-mastery and holistic healing is both inspiring and transformative.

“Self-discovery is the way to transform pain into wisdom”, noted Sarmistha Mitra.

In this episode of the Matrix Green Pill Podcast, host Hilmarie Hutchison welcomes Sarmistha Mitra to dive into her fascinating life journey and her groundbreaking work in holistic healing. The conversation explores Sarmistha’s personal transformation, the creation of the Decodeyou program, and the profound impact of achieving self-mastery on personal and professional aspects of life.

Hilmarie Hutchison, podcast host said, “Engaging in this enlightening conversation with Sarmistha Mitra was a transformative experience. Her insights into holistic healing and the personal journey towards self-mastery was extremely insightful and something our listeners will definitely appreciate.”

Listen to the episode here: https://thematrixgreenpill.com/episodes/episode-174/

