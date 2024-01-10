Roadzen Appoints Jean-Noël Gallardo as Global Chief Financial Officer

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN), a global pioneer in AI-driven insurance and mobility solutions, today announced the appointment of Jean-Noël Gallardo as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gallardo brings over two decades of experience in financial planning and analysis, treasury management, compliance, fundraising, and M&A, making him an integral addition to the Roadzen leadership team.

With his extensive experience in insurtech, brokerage, and claims administration throughout the US and EU, Mr. Gallardo is ideally positioned to propel Roadzen’s continued expansion. He will play a crucial role in enhancing Roadzen’s financial and operational playbook, overseeing investor and analyst engagement, and steering strategic financial initiatives.

Most recently, Mr. Gallardo was the Vice President of Finance at Aclaimant, Inc., an insurtech platform for safety and risk management. His prior roles include CFO of LJR Holdings, Inc., a privately-held California-based holding company with third-party claims administrator and managed care subsidiaries, Vice President of Finance for Gallagher Bassett Services, Inc., the risk management unit of international broker Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., and leading the FP&A function for CNA’s Small Commercial business. Mr. Gallardo began his career in investment banking, focusing on M&A for middle-market companies throughout North America. He earned his M.B.A. in Finance from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business.

Jean-Noël Gallardo spoke about his new role: “I am thrilled to join Roadzen, a company that leads with innovation in mobility and insurance on a global scale. The company’s strong presence in key markets and its leadership in AI are particularly exciting to me as I take on the role of Global Chief Financial Officer. I am committed to driving strategic financial initiatives that will not only reinforce Roadzen’s position but will also create new pathways for sustained high growth.”

Rohan Malhotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Roadzen, commented, “As we continue to strengthen our leadership at Roadzen, I am delighted to welcome Jean-Noël Gallardo to the team. His knowledge, experience, and exceptional track record in the insurance industry make him the perfect choice to guide Roadzen’s global financial strategy. I would also like to thank our outgoing CFO, Mohit Pasricha, who played a pivotal role in Roadzen’s journey to our public listing and continues to be a vital member of our leadership team.”