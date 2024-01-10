AI-based Admissions Startup Ambitio raises pre-seed round from First Cheque & Others

The AI-based global admissions startup, Ambitio, which helps students in pursuing higher education abroad, on Tuesday announced its pre-seed round of Rs 1.55 crore. The funding comes from investors, including First Cheque, a couple of soonicorn founders, and angel investors from the US and India.

Founded by IIT BHU graduates Dirghayu Kaushik, Vikrant Shivalik & Vaibhav Tyagi, Ambitio is building India’s first AI admissions platform, to help applicants secure admissions in top global universities.

Ambitio AI Copilot enables applicants to identify ideal courses and craft stellar essays & SOPs. With access to a database of over 2 million admits, they are developing a low-touch approach to build a comprehensive global admissions platform.

“Our goal is to serve as intelligent digital advisors to students throughout their admissions journey. For years, this information was scattered all over the place and insights were confined to a handful of education counsellors. With the decentralization of information and emergence of LLMs, all this knowledge can now be intelligently used to give personalized admission advice” stated Dirghayu Kaushik, Co-founder and CEO at Ambitio.

Vikrant Shivalik, Co-founder and COO at Ambitio, said, “Our unique AI+Mentor approach coupled with our in-house admission experts, ensures that our applicants get accepted into their dream schools by fostering strong profile building and crafting stellar applications”

Prateek Agarwal, Investments Lead at First Cheque, said, “We believe Ambitio is well positioned to leverage Gen-AI capabilities. Their product-led approach presents a great opportunity to develop a global admissions product”.

About Ambitio:

Ambitio, founded in 2022 by Dirghayu Kaushik, Vikrant Shivalik, and Vaibhav Tyagi, is India’s first AI-based Global Admissions platform. As an AI Copilot for graduate admissions, Ambitio is passionately committed to empower students in their pursuit of higher education globally. With a core mission to bridge the gap between ambition and accomplishment, Ambitio assists students in achieving their aspirations by facilitating admissions to their dream schools across the globe. By leveraging innovative technology and a commitment to student success, Ambitio is reshaping the landscape of global education, making dreams attainable and aspirations achievable.