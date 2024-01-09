Positioning Asia’s Shared Services as Engines of Transformation and Innovation

The 27th edition of Shared Services & Outsourcing Week Asia 2024 held in Singapore from 15 to 18 October 2024, promises to focus on solidifying Asia’s competitive advantage in the global Shared Services map.

The shared service industry in Asia has seen an upwards trajectory with the market size expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 23.7% by 2028 – especially as automation and digital transformation reshape the landscape of shared services in Asia. Based on a recent survey, 88% of SSOs in Asia are planning to accelerate their digital transformation efforts. Coupled with that, the increased cost-to-serve, complex geopolitical affairs and recent entry of Generative AI have forced SSOs and GBSs to rethink their strategy.

The 27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024 is committed to congregate the region’s shared services thought leaders, decision makers, influencers, across various functions such as IT, HR, Procurement, Strategy, Operations, and many more.

Ms Krishna Mawani, Conference Director of SSOW Asia, shared that “We have been putting together the SSOW Asia series for 26 years now, and year on year we hear how the shared service industry has significantly evolved. Being at the forefront of the industry, we have witnessed the growth of the region’s shared service centres and their evolution from providing traditional, transactional services to core business support – and we know this has not been an easy journey. We salute all shared services and GBS leaders in the industry for their tenacity and ability to dynamically adapt to these changing requirements and needs. 2024 will no doubt be an interesting year for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming our leaders back with us in October 2024.”

27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024, the #1 Regional Shared Services Event spanning across four action-packed days, is proud to present an ensemble of 50+ distinguished speakers and an impressive 140+ regional shared services thought leaders. On top of the 2-day jammed-packed conference lineup with keynote speakers, the event also features an exclusive pre-conference guided site visit – for attendees to experience first-hand how world-class Shared Services Centers operate. Plus, a post-conference SSON Masterclass day, bringing Asia’s SSO & GBS leaders together to examine today’s most pressing issues on Diversity, Equality & Inclusion (DEI) and Intelligent Automation.

Importantly, SSON’s Shared Services & Outsourcing Impact Asia Awards will be taking place on the evening of the Main Conference Day 1 on 16 October 2024. This is a globally recognised, annual industry awards ceremony, which honours and celebrates SSOs and service delivery teams who have exceeded industry standards in their SS&O initiatives.

