Liang Ding, Partner, DeHeng Law Offices to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Antitrust Merger Enforcement: What to Expect in 2024 LIVE Webcast

About Liang Ding

Mr. Ding focuses on merger filing, antitrust litigation, antitrust investigation, and antitrust compliance. He has accumulated a vast amount of experience in his more than ten years of practice. Mr. Ding was one of the first Chinese lawyers to appear in the WTO and is one of the first lawyers in China to have been in contact with and long engaged in the 337-investigation practice.

About DeHeng Law Offices

DeHeng is one of the leading law firms providing comprehensive legal services. It was founded in 1993 as China Law Office and was renamed in1995 as DeHeng Law Offices, reflecting the firms evolution from an institution of the Ministry of Justice to its rapid emergence as an independent, private law firm with 43 domestic branches and over 4,500 legal service professionals.

Event Summary

Antitrust merger enforcement is a vital facet of competition regulation. This process involves evaluating proposed mergers and acquisitions to determine whether they would harm the competitive process and thereby consumer welfare by increasing prices, reducing output, or diminishing quality.

Recent merger enforcement has been marked by several recent trends. Enforcers globally have sought to align antitrust regulations across jurisdictions to streamline merger reviews and create consistent enforcement standards. Enforcers worldwide have also expressed significant interest in technology transactions, particularly those involving leading technology (or Big Tech) companies.

Join us to hear Liang Ding, Partner at DeHeng Law Offices, and Keith Klovers, Of Counsel at Wilson Sonsini, as they offer a comprehensive overview of anticipated developments, challenges, and strategies in the domain of antitrust merger enforcement in 2024. These speakers will provide powerful insights on staying ahead in a swiftly evolving business landscape.

Key issues that will be covered in this course are:

Significant new developments

Digital market scrutiny

Global harmonization

Sector-specific analysis

Proactive compliance measures

