Hong Kong – CE officiates at Second Phase Opening-up of Sha Tau Kok Launching Ceremony (with photos/video)

CE officiates at Second Phase Opening-up of Sha Tau Kok Launching Ceremony (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



​The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, today (January 6) officiated at the Second Phase Opening-up of Sha Tau Kok Launching Ceremony. Mr Lee visited special attractions in Sha Tau Kok and kicked off a dragon boat performance, adding impetus to the opening-up of Sha Tau Kok.



Noting at the launching ceremony that the Second Phase Opening-up of Sha Tau Kok is a milestone in the long-term development of the district, he said that the Government and the Sha Tau Kok Rural Committee identified together the most distinguished characteristics of Sha Tau Kok and created the “top 10 attractions”, “top 10 delicacies” and “top 10 cultural attractions”, which have drawn many tourists since the opening-up on January 1 this year. He said that from conception, implementation to promotion of the new positioning, the attractions and facilities of Sha Tau Kok are the result of the collaborative endeavor across government bureaux and departments, the district and the industry.



After the launching ceremony, Mr Lee, accompanied by the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, visited the old Sha Tau Kok Fire Station, which still retains its former appearance, and unveiled a century-old fire-fighting hand cart. Mr Lee also visited the Sha Tak Kok Post Office and bought postcards featuring the winning entries of a Sha Tau Kok photo competition. He stamped a postcard with the unique cachets designed by the Security Bureau (SB) and mailed it to colleagues in the SB to thank them for their efforts in promoting the opening-up.



Mr Lee later visited the “Dried Seafood Street” located inside the Sha Tau Kok Market and chatted with a stall operator who sells Sha Tau Kok local specialties such as dried seafood, rice crackers and cha kwo (steamed sticky rice dumpling) to learn more about the stall’s business. Mr Lee also visited the Fish Lantern Square which displays scenes of the national intangible cultural heritage “Sha Tau Kok fish-lantern dance” and chatted with residents. He was briefed by Mr Tang on the implementation of the current phase of the opening-up and the new facilities.



Next, Mr Lee arrived at the Sha Tau Kok Pier to kick off a dragon boat performance. He was greeted by the beating of drums from four dragon boat teams formed by the Hong Kong Police Force, the Immigration Department, the Customs and Excise Department and the Fire Services Department, as well as four dragon boat teams formed by residents of Sha Tau Kok. Mr Lee sounded the horn to mark the opening of the dragon boat performance in which the eight teams rowed together to the finish line, signifying the joint efforts in promoting the opening-up of Sha Tau Kok.



The daily tourist quota under the Second Phase Opening-up of Sha Tau Kok includes 700 tour group visitors and 300 individual tourists. Tourists can visit all parts of Sha Tau Kok, except Chung Ying Street, from 7am to 9pm. Individual visitors can apply for a free electronic Tourism Closed Area Permit by logging onto the Hong Kong Police Force Online Applications Platform (www.es.police.gov.hk). The application process takes three working days. Tourists may also contact licensed travel agents directly to sign up for tours visiting Sha Tau Kok.



Individual tourists are required to take public transport to Sha Tau Kok. Access by private vehicles is not allowed. Tourists may take the following transport options:

(1) Bus route Nos. 78S (express) or 78K at MTR Sheung Shui Station or Fanling Station;

(2) Minibus route No. 55K at MTR Sheung Shui Station and get off at the terminal; or

(3) Bus route No. 277A at MTR Lam Tin Station.



Please download the SB mobile application “Safeguard HK” to explore the “top 10 attractions”, “top 10 delicacies” and “top 10 cultural attractions” of Sha Tau Kok. Tourists can participate in a limited-time stamp collection game to redeem a free gift via the mobile application on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. The Hong Kong Tourism Board has also launched a thematic website offering information of the opening-up of Sha Tau Kok.



Other officiating guests at the launching ceremony included Mr Tang; the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung; the Chairman of the New Territories Heung Yee Kuk, Mr Kenneth Lau; Legislative Council Member Mr Yiu Pak-leung; the Commissioner for Tourism, Ms Vivian Sum; the Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Dr Pang Yiu-kai; the Chairman of Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, Mrs Gianna Hsu; and the Chairman of the Sha Tau Kok District Rural Committee, Mr Lee Koon-hung.